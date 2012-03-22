SEOUL, March 22 South Korea would support a
release by industrialised countries of oil from strategic
reserves to help stem high prices, but has yet to receive a
request from the International Energy Agency or its members to
do so, a government source said on Thursday.
Britain and the United States are considering a release of
oil from reserves to prevent oil prices choking economic growth.
High gasoline prices in top oil importer the United States are
hurting consumers and a political issue for President Barack
Obama during an election year.
Not all of the IEA's 28 members support a release. France
and Germany oppose such a release, officials from both countries
said on Tuesday. They believe reserves should be used to offset
supply disruptions rather than to tame high oil prices.
The IEA represents the energy interests of its members,
which include South Korea, the world's fifth-largest oil
importer, and has previously coordinated stock releases.
"If an official request is made by either the IEA or the
U.S. for an inventory release, there is no reason we would
oppose it under current circumstances, as South Korea is more
affected by high oil prices now than many other countries," a
source at South Korea's economy ministry told Reuters by
telephone. "We would consider such a request positively... it
would help to pull down high oil prices."
The source declined to be identified as he was unauthorised
to talk to the media.
Asia's fourth-largest economy depends on energy imports to
fuel its export-driven heavy industry. Consumers are facing
record domestic fuel prices, as retail prices are driven higher
by the global rally of international oil prices this year.
Benchmark Brent crude traded above $123 a barrel on
Thursday and is up more than 15 percent this year. Brent rose as
high as $128 in early March, its highest since an all-time high
of just over $147 in July 2008.
Aside from high prices, South Korea is also facing the
prospect of U.S. sanctions if it fails to significantly cut
imports from Iran, which may further drive up its import costs.
Seoul and Washington will soon hold another round of talks
to discuss reductions in South Korea's hefty imports of Iranian
oil.
According to an economy ministry statement on Wednesday, the
Korean government holds crude and product stocks equivalent to
100 days of consumption.
South Korean refiners and distributors also hold commercial
oil stocks equivalent to 85 days of consumption.
Some Korean media and civic groups have been pressuring the
government to lower oil taxes on gasoline and diesel, while
criticising refiners' hefty profits.
South Korea also goes to the polls this year, with a general
election in April and presidential vote in December.
Last June South Korea joined in the release of 3.46 million
barrels of oil as part of an IEA-coordinated effort to tame high
global oil prices after Libya's output was cut by civil
war.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho, editing by Simon Webb)