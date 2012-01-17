* U.S. urges South Korea to cut Iran oil imports

* U.S. delegation to pressure Japan after trip to Seoul

* South Korea says U.S. action on Iran will raise oil costs

By Jack Kim

SEOUL, Jan 17 South Korea, a key U.S. ally, shrank from the prospect of paying more for oil to feed its heavy industry on Tuesday as the United States upped pressure on Asian buyers to cut imports from Iran.

Washington wants Asia to cut crude imports in a bid to halt what it says are Iran's nuclear ambitions and has already secured agreement from European Union states to reduce Iranian imports.

South Korea, which depends on the United States for its security, is the world's fifth-largest oil importer with around 10 percent of its crude oil coming from Iran in the first 11 months of 2011. It also has billions of dollars of Iranian oil money tied up in its banking system.

"Many in South Korea are quite worried that further strengthening sanctions in Iran at this time will destabilise international markets of crude oil and bring about adverse effects on the economy," Kim Jae-shin, deputy minister of foreign affairs and trade, told U.S. officials.

A team led by the U.S. State Department's special adviser for nonproliferation and arms control, Robert Einhorn, and the Treasury Department's assistant secretary for terrorist financing, Daniel Glaser, are visiting Seoul before heading for Japan.

"We're urging all of our partners to help us to work with us in putting pressure on the government of Iran to get it to negotiate seriously. Particularly we're urging them to reduce their purchases of crude oil from Iran," Einhorn told the meeting, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

South Korea has some $5 billion in money owed to Iran's central bank for crude oil imports trapped in its banking system as repatriating the funds would fall foul of U.S. sanctions.

"We're urging them to unwind their financial deals with the central banks of Iran," Einhorn said.

South Korean refiners have struck deals for 2012 supplies with Iran for slightly more than they bought last year, but are also keeping an eye out for potential replacement suppliers, according to company and industry sources.

Asian leaders are in the Middle East searching for alternatives to Iranian oil, although industry officials say the only viable alternative to the huge Iranian shipments would be increased supply from Saudi Arabia.

South Korean Prime Minister Kim Hwang-sik visited Oman over the weekend before heading to the United Arab Emirates for oil supply talks. Oman, which accounts for 2 percent of South Korean oil imports, and South Korea agreed to cooperate to ensure stable oil and gas supply to Seoul.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Additional reporting by Christine Kim and Iktae Park; Writing by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Nick Macfie)