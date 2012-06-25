SEOUL, June 25 South Korea imported 3.96 million barrels of Iranian crude oil in May, down 39.5 percent from a year ago, reflecting Seoul's efforts to reduce purchases in return for a waiver from U.S. sanctions targeting Iran's controversial nuclear programme.

The Asian nation imported 29.22 million barrels from Iran during the first five months of this year, down 15.7 percent from 34.65 million barrels during the same period a year ago, data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp showed on Monday.

The United States this month extended exemptions from its tough new sanctions on Iran's oil trade to seven more economies including South Korea.

The world's fourth-largest buyer of Iranian oil appears likely to see crude imports being suspended from July when a European insurance embargo on Iranian oil shipments kicks in.

South Korea's largest oil refiner, SK Energy, will stop Iranian oil imports after the EU insurance ban takes effect, joining another refiner, Hyundai Oilbank, and effectively making Seoul the first of Iran's major Asian customers to halt oil purchases from July 1, industry sources said in May.

The United States and the European Union accuse Iran of trying to build nuclear weapons, while Tehran says its programme is strictly for civilian purposes. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)