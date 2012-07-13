* To decide soon on whether to resume Iran oil imports
* Iran offered $1 bln insurance on shipments to Seoul
* If imports resume, would be for end-Aug, Sept liftings at
earliest
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, July 13 South Korea will soon decide on
whether to resume Iranian crude imports after Tehran offered to
ship and insure the oil to get around the impact of EU
sanctions, two Korean government sources said on Friday.
The EU oil embargo and U.S. sanctions aim to choke the flow
of petrodollars into Iran's economy and force Tehran to curb its
nuclear programme. The West suspects Tehran aims to develop
weapons, while Iran says it needs reactors for electricity.
South Korea, previously among Iran's top five crude buyers,
halted imports in July as the EU sanctions stopped companies
that dominate global maritime insurance from offering coverage
on Iranian shipments.
"The South Korean government will not drag its feet, and the
decision on importing oil from Iran will be made soon," one of
the sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters by
phone. The source declined to be identified due to the
sensitivity of the matter.
Tehran has offered to provide up to $1 billion of insurance
cover to Iranian vessels carrying oil to South Korea, the first
source said.
Seoul is "considering accepting" Iran's offer, the other
source said.
A resumption in South Korean imports would be a boon for
Iran, as scheduled exports for July have plummeted to about half
the levels of a year ago due to the sanctions.
Japan, another of Iran's biggest crude buyers in Asia, has
provided state guarantees to its insurers to cover imports of
Iranian crude. Japanese shippers have yet to lift any Iranian
crude in July, but are expected to do so in the last few days of
the month.
South Korea would prefer not to deploy a scheme similar to
Japan's due to the cost, one source said.
"A state guarantee like Japan is too costly, although that
can be neat," he said.
Insurers in Japan, Iran's third-biggest oil buyer, are
expanding their maritime coverage to allow domestic tankers to
transport Iranian crude.
Among other key Asian buyers of Iranian crude, India has
given state-run insurers approval to provide limited cover to
its ships transporting Iran's oil, while imports to China are
mired in a dispute over freight terms.
END-AUG OR SEPT LIFTINGS AT THE EARLIEST
If Seoul resumes crude imports from Iran, it would be for
end-August or September-lifting cargoes at the earliest,
government and industry sources said.
Of South Korea's four refiners, only SK Energy
and Hyundai Oilbank import Iranian crude. It was not clear yet
if they face penalty payments for reneging on their contracts to
buy 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian oil in 2012,
industry sources said, adding they were hoping the halt would be
temporary.
"We can only discuss with NIOC once the government gives the
go-ahead and insurance issues are resolved. We haven't discussed
(freight) payments yet," a source at one of the two refiners
said, referring to Iran's main oil shipper, the National Iranian
Oil Company.
The refiner has already bought the crude it needs through
August from other suppliers, the source said.
South Korea imported 29.22 million barrels of crude from
Iran during the first five months of the year, or about 192,000
barrels per day, down almost 16 percent from a year ago. June
import data will be available later this month.
South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, has no natural
resources and has been scrambling for alternative crude supplies
to replace those from Iran, which supplied 9.4 percent of its
needs in 2011.
