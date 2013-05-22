SEOUL May 22 South Korea imported 4.18 million
barrels of crude from Iran in April, down 44.4 percent from a
year ago, official data showed on Wednesday a few days ahead of
talks with Washington on extending Seoul's waiver for U.S.
sanctions on Tehran.
The country's crude imports from Iran last month rose 4
percent compared with that of March, according to data from the
state-run Korea National Oil Corp.
The Iranian imports were below expectations of about 190,000
barrels per day - or 5.7 million barrels for the month -
according to a preliminary loading programme obtained by
Reuters.
The fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 69.12 million
barrels of crude last month, down 5.6 percent year on year, the
data also showed.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Tom Hogue)