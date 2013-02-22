SEOUL Feb 22 South Korea imported 5.896 million
barrels of crude oil from Iran in January, 16.1 percent lower
than a year earlier under U.S. sanctions pressure, data from
state-run Korea National Oil Corp showed on Friday.
The world's fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 81.71
million barrels of crude oil last month, up 2.8 percent year on
year.
Compared with December, the country's Iranian crude oil
imports last month were up 3 percent, the data added.
South Korean refiners resumed importing Iranian crude oil
late in September for October arrivals, importing about 200,000
barrels per day, or full contracted volumes, after finding a way
around a European Union ban on insurance cover.
South Korea, which reduced crude imports from Iran by 36
percent to 153,400 barrels per day last year, is aiming for a
further 20 percent cut year on year in the six months to May 31
to secure an extension to the waiver when it comes up for
renewal that month.
From December of 2011 through May of 2012, South Korea
imported 184,727 bpd of crude oil from Iran, according to
Reuters calculation based upon KNOC monthly import data.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Tom Hogue)