SEOUL Feb 7 South Korean crude oil
refiner Hyundai Oilbank said on Tuesday that it would build a
new plant with Shell Petroleum Co, a refining unit of energy
major Royal Dutch Shell, to produce 20,000 barrels per
day (bpd) of lubricant base oil from 2014.
Hyundai Oilbank and Shell will invest 60 percent and 40
percent respectively in the project, a statement from the Korean
refiner said, without specifying total investment in the
venture.
It added that the plant's output would be exported to China
and elsewhere in Asia after construction, scheduled to begin in
October, is completed at Hyundai Oilbank's refining complex in
Daesan, 140 kilometres southwest of Seoul.
(Reporting by Eunhye Shin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)