SEOUL Feb 7 South Korean crude oil refiner Hyundai Oilbank said on Tuesday that it would build a new plant with Shell Petroleum Co, one of the entities within Shell Group, to produce 13,000 barrels per day (bpd) of base oil for lubricants and 7,000 bpd of fuel oil from 2014.

Hyundai Oilbank and Shell will invest 60 percent and 40 percent respectively in the project, a statement from the Korean refiner said, without specifying total investment in the venture.

It added that the plant's output would be exported to China and elsewhere in Asia after construction, scheduled to begin in October, is completed at Hyundai Oilbank's refining complex in Daesan, 140 kilometres southwest of Seoul. (Reporting by Eunhye Shin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)