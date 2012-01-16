SEOUL Jan 16 South Korea and Oman have
agreed to cooperate to ensure stable oil and gas supply to Seoul
while the country seeks a waiver of toughened U.S. sanctions on
Iran and weighs up options, including reducing crude imports
from Tehran.
South Korea, the world's fifth-largest importer of crude,
buys 10 percent of its oil from Iran and 2 percent from Oman.
Prime minister Kim Hwang-sik visited Oman over the weekend
before heading to the United Arab Emirates for oil supply talks.
"Both sides have agreed to closely cooperate to continue
stable energy supply, including liquefied natural gas and crude
oil in the face of instability in the international crude oil
markets," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement,
referring to the meetings between Oman and South Korea.
Domestic media also quoted an official in the Prime
Minister's Office as saying Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said
Al-Said said Oman would step in to help if South Korea had
difficulties in importing crude.
U.S. sanctions that President Barack Obama signed into law
on New Year's Eve could prevent refiners from paying for Iran's
oil from July. Tehran has warned it could shut the Strait of
Hormuz, a shipping chokepoint, if sanctions are imposed.
Iran also warned Gulf Arab neighbours they would suffer
consequences if they raised oil output to replace Iranian crude.
The State Department's special adviser for nonproliferation
and arms control, Robert Einhorn, visits Seoul for three days
from Monday to explain Washington's new sanctions on Iran.
"No policy to cut oil imports from Iran has been set before
the meetings (with Einhorn), as the meetings will address each
side's situation," an official at the ministry of the knowledge
economy in charge of energy policy told Reuters by telephone.
"We are looking into all the options including if we need to
reduce oil imports from Iran, and if so, how much we need and if
not, what we can do, including alternative supplies."
Korean refiners have struck deals for 2012 supplies with
Iran for slightly more than they purchased last year, but are
also keeping an eye out for potential replacements, according to
company and industry sources.
Iran, already struggling to repatriate oil payments under
previous sanctions targeting financial transactions, has an
estimated $5 billion of oil money stuck in accounts in South
Korea.
South Korea imported 846 million barrels of crude oil
imports between January and November last year, and of the
total, the UAE accounted for 10 percent, according to state-run
Korea National Oil Corp data.
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)