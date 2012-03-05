SEOUL, March 5 A South Korean consortium
has finalised a deal with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC)
to hold a 40 percent stake in three onshore and
offshore oil drilling areas in Abu Dhabi, which have a total
investment value of $5 billon, the Korean government said on
Monday.
The 40 percent stake would require a total investment by the
consortium of $2 billion, a statement from the Ministry of
Knowledge Economy said.
The statement said state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC)
would hold 34 percent and GS Energy would hold a 6
percent stake in the projects, with ADNOC owning the remaining
60 percent.
South Korea announced an initial agreement on the oil fields
with a combined of 570 million barrels of "discovered petroleum
initially in place," a year ago, saying the country had the
right to import 100 percent of oil produced in the fields in the
event of an emergency such as disruptions to the nation's oil
supply.
Production is expected to begin in 2014, if the development
starts later this month, and daily production could reach a
maximum of 43,000 barrels per day, it said.
GS Energy, fully owned by GS Holdings Corp, has
a 50 percent stake in South Korea's second-largest crude oil
refiner GS Caltex Corp, with U.S. Oil major Chevron
Corp holding the other half.