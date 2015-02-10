(Repeats Feb. 9 column. John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst.
By John Kemp
LONDON Feb 9 Latin America's oil producers have
become caught in the crossfire between OPEC and the North
American shale drillers.
The number of onshore rigs drilling for oil and gas in the
region fell to just 272 in January, from 339 in July 2014,
according to data published on Friday by oilfield services
company Baker Hughes.
In both absolute and percentage terms the slowdown in
onshore drilling is worse than in any other area outside the
United States (link.reuters.com/pyp93w).
The number of active land rigs has fallen sharply in OPEC
members Ecuador (down by 46 percent) and Venezuela (21 percent)
as well as non-OPEC Bolivia (60 percent), Colombia (18 percent)
and Mexico (45 percent).
The only country where there is no evidence of a slowdown in
activity, so far, is Argentina, where the number of rigs
operating has climbed steeply over the last three years and has
remained stable in recent months.
The Vaca Muerta shale in Argentina's Neuquen Basin is seen
as one of the most promising shale plays outside the United
States and has attracted strong interest from international oil
companies.
But across the rest of the region, oil and gas plays are
more marginal, thanks to high costs, uncertain geology and the
threat of fiscal renegotiation.
Many of the international companies drilling in Latin
America have been hit hard by the downturn in prices and are
seeking to conserve cash by scaling back or abandoning
speculative drilling programmes.
National companies like Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) have
announced big cuts to capital spending programmes.
Even OPEC producers such as Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA)
and Petroecuador are being forced to cut development drilling
sharply as revenues plunge.
The slump in oil prices is often characterised as a battle
for market share or price war between OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia,
and the entrepreneurial exploration and production companies at
the forefront of the North American shale revolution.
There is a lot of truth in this. U.S. oil output has
increased by more than 4 million barrels per day (60 percent)
since the start of 2009, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration.
Price wars can, however, inflict substantial damage on
bystanders too. It would be wrong to assume the global oil
market will rebalance exclusively through a reduction in output
by OPEC, the shale drillers, or both.
While growth in shale output will certainly slow, the
biggest losers may be outside North America and the Middle East
Gulf.
SUPPLY SHOCK
Full-cycle production costs in the main North American shale
plays range from $30 to $80 per barrel, according to industry
estimates.
But geological conditions are well understood.
Infrastructure is good. Pipeline gathering systems and railroads
to take away the crude are already available. Capital intensity
is modest. Shale production is modular and scalable. And the tax
and regulatory system is relatively stable and favourable.
U.S. shale will continue to be the marginal supplier of
crude to the global market and set benchmark prices. The only
real question is what level of prices and production are needed
to balance the market.
In the rest of the world, however, conditions are far less
favourable for producers and future production is at much
greater risk.
Offshore production in the North Sea is capital intensive
and much of the existing oil gathering infrastructure is nearing
the end of its design life and set for decommissioning.
Arctic fields require complex and costly engineering in some
of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and amid intense
scrutiny from environmental groups.
Deepwater and ultra-deepwater fields off the coasts of Latin
America and Africa require major capital commitments which
international oil companies are reluctant to make when their
revenues have been slashed and they are under pressure to
increase capital discipline to maintain dividend payouts to
investors.
Shale is proving such a disruptive force in the oil market
because it has emerged in the middle of the cost curve rather
than at the top.
North American shale plays may be more expensive than
conventional fields in the United States, Canada and around the
Middle East Gulf.
When the shakeout is completed, North American shale
drillers will not be the only, and perhaps not even the main,
losers.
But they compete directly in terms of price and risk with
Canada's oil sands, the North Sea and many deepwater projects.
And they can probably undercut much of the frontier drilling
in the Arctic as well as high-cost high-risk engineering
projects like Kashagan.
The shale revolution is therefore scrambling oil price and
investment calculations for more than half of the global oil
industry.
