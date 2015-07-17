July 17U.S. exports of refined petroleum
products to Latin America have soared over the past decade as
strong economic growth in the region boosted demand while
inadequate refinery investment limited supply.
Capacity restarts and refinery repairs may quell some of
that demand in the second half of the year.
Below is an update on the major refinery upgrades and
maintenance projects in the top consuming Latin American
nations:
MEXICO
* The biggest buyer of U.S. oil products imported 646,000
bpd in the first four months of this year, up 25 percent from
last year
* In February, the state-owned oil company Pemex
delayed capital projects including major refinery
reconfigurations and ultra-low sulfur fuel projects amid
slumping crude prices
* Last year, it had pledged to invest $2.8 billion in
refinery upgrades.
* In the third quarter, 116,000 barrels per day of refinery
output will be offline, though that number will fall to just
61,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter, data from IIR
show.
BRAZIL
* The second-biggest buyer of U.S. petroleum products
increased its purchases by 1 percent to 220,000 bpd in the first
four months of the year as the nation's economic crisis limited
demand.
* State-run oil company Petrobras hopes to boost
the crude processing capacity of its newest refinery Abreu e
Lima, or RNEST, by 62 percent to as much as 120,000 barrels per
day in the second half of this year.
* The second 115,000 bpd production line planned for the
refinery that opened in November has been delayed until 2018.
* Last month, Petrobras delayed the first phase of its
165,000-bpd-Comperj refinery by a year to 2017.
* Also last month, it slashed its refining and supply budget
by 67 percent to $12.8 billion.
COLOMBIA
* Imports of U.S. petroleum products were up 10 percent at
153,000 barrels per day in the January-April period.
* Ecopetrol's Cartagena refinery on the country's north
coast will return to operation around October or November, but
could take up to five months to reach normal production.
* The refinery is undergoing $6 billion revamp that could
double its capacity to 165,000 barrels per day.
* An official at the refinery has said the reopening will
make Colombia self-sufficient in refined oil products.
ECUADOR
* The country bought 96,000 bpd of U.S. petroleum products
in January-April, up 37 percent from last year.
* The government hopes to complete a modernization of its
110,000-barrel-per-day Esmeraldas refinery by September. The
refinery partially resumed operations in November last year, but
only at 35 percent of capacity.
VENEZUELA
* State oil company PDVSA said in January it
would perform maintenance this year on its 46,000-barrel-a-day
El Palito and the massive Paraguana complex, one of the world's
largest - without giving a timeframe.
* The Paraguana complex is made up of the 645,000 bpd Amuay
and 310,000 bpd Cardon refineries.
* El Palito, Amuay and Cardon have all suffered several
glitches since then.
* One of PDVSA upgraders with 160,000 bpd capacity will
undergo a 60-day overhaul in October.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen and Josephine Mason; Editing by Tomasz
Janowski)