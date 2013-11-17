HOUSTON Nov 17 Despite its own vast oil
reserves, Latin America has doubled its reliance on the United
States for fuels like diesel and gasoline over the last five
years to keep its economies humming - and the dependence is
growing.
The culprit is an outdated refining network that has not
been upgraded to add capacity as growth has surged across much
of the region.
Though Latin American leaders spent much of the last decade
opening markets in Asia and in some cases distancing themselves
from Washington, the rising fuel imports show they still must
tap the United States for crucial supplies.
Latin America's dependence on the United States for refined
fuels is growing at the same time that U.S. reliance on foreign
oil falls thanks to an unprecedented boom in domestic production
and falling fuel demand.
While Latin American countries have planned to build some
new refineries, they are a long way from coming to fruition.
The 12 Latin American countries that are the biggest
importers of U.S. fuels have bought an average of 1.36 million
barrels per day in 2013, twice as much as 657,000 bpd in 2008,
according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
At the same time, crude shipments from Latin America's top
producers - Mexico, Venezuela, Ecuador, Brazil, Argentina, Peru
and Guatemala - to the United States have fallen 18.6 percent
since 2008 to 2.4 million bpd. Only Colombia has posted
significant gains.
The fuel import bill for the 12 countries was about $65
billion in 2012 at spot prices, eating up about 6 percent of
their export receipts, according to data from central banks.
That was up from 3.4 percent in 2008.
The uptick was primarily caused by booming demand for fuel -
from new electrical generation plants that burn diesel to new
car sales in some countries that grew at double-digit annual
clips. Imports are expected to rise even more.
"Most of the planned new refineries in Latin America have
not even finished the detailed engineering design," said Ramon
Espinasa, leading oil and gas specialist for the Inter American
Development Bank. "A regional recession is not expected in the
short term, so a projected 20-25 percent rise in fuel demand
must be fully met with imports."
Latin American fuel demand is expected to reach 9 million to
10 million bpd by 2020 after rising 2 to 2.2 percent a year for
the next seven years, according to the International Energy
Agency, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC) and the EIA. The region's demand growth would be the
world's fastest after Asia and the Middle East.
Even though projected annual upticks in demand would be
slower than the 2.6 percent annual rises posted since 2004,
all new Latin American demand must be covered by imports because
the region lacks surplus refining capacity.
DELAYED REFINERIES
Added imports are costly because most of them are made via
tenders on the open market - meaning countries cannot easily
negotiate preferential prices, traders said.
The region aims to limit its growing dependence on fuel
imports by adding more than 2 million bpd of new refining
capacity from 2015 to 2021, according to industry experts.
But construction work on numerous plants has been delayed
several times as costs escalate into the billions of dollars.
Plans to modernize existing refineries have also been postponed.
Among numerous failed or delayed projects in the region,
Ecuador's new 300,000 bpd refinery on the Pacific Coast has run
into a series of financing problems despite partnerships
announced with Chinese and Venezuelan companies.
With a budget of $12.5 billion, construction has advanced
only 1.6 percent since ground was broken five years ago,
according to state-run Petroecuador's website.
"Latin American refineries are buying residuals and
intermediate fuels to feed refineries that have unplanned
stoppages or to cover the incremental demand of diesel and
gasoline," a trader said.
He added that buying finished fuels from U.S. refineries is
easy for Latin America because its close proximity to plants on
the U.S. Gulf Coast ensures quick delivery.
DISTILLATE-DRIVEN DEMAND
Venezuela, which has the world's largest crude reserves,
became a net fuel importer last year after a series of refinery
woes. With generous subsidies creating the cheapest gasoline in
the world, rising imports are leaving state-run Petroleos de
Venezuela (PDVSA) with a costly bill.
The Venezuelan case is not unique. Hard subsidies in parts
of the region - so large in some cases that companies cannot
cover production costs - can prevent oil companies from
investing more in refineries.
A good portion of the imports are diesel and gasoline.
Imports of finished and reformulated gasoline were 225,000
bpd in 2013. Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Venezuela
together took around 60 percent of all U.S. gasoline exports.
The five countries also increased their imports of diesel
and gasoil over the last five years by 142 percent to 375,000
bpd. Globally, U.S. exports of diesel grew 96 percent in the
same period.
Deutsche Bank said in a note to clients that U.S. gasoil
exports to Latin America have jumped 13 times since 2002, with
Mexico and Chile the biggest buyers.
Some of the purchases are tied to electricity shortages in
Venezuela, Argentina, Brazil and almost all Central America and
the Caribbean.
The countries are introducing thermoelectrical plants -
fueled by diesel, fuel oil and natural gas - to have power
during long droughts that diminish hydroelectric output.
Other fuels imported by Latin America include intermediate
products for refineries, liquefied petroleum gas, and more than
20 products mostly for motor vehicles.
"Latin America is likely to remain a destination for
increasing volumes of U.S. Gulf refined product exports going
forward," Deutsche Bank said.
