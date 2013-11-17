Latin America is buying more refined products from one of its
closest neighbors, the United States, to satisfy increased
domestic demand.
With a large but aged refining network, the region has not
invested enough to add new capacity. The biggest projects have
undergone long delays, suggesting the region will keep
increasing fuel imports in the coming years.
The following is a list of refining projects in countries
that are Latin America's main importers of U.S. finished fuels.
MEXICO
Mexico said it will invest $3.5 billion to expand the
325,000 barrels per day (bpd) Tula refinery by 2018 - if the
project is finally authorized by PEMEX - as part of an urgent
plan for modernizing its domestic network that also includes
building the $10 billion Bicentenario refinery with 250,000 bpd
capacity.
That would allow the state-owned Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX)
to produce more finished products for the domestic market, which
increased demand to 2.15 million bpd in 2012, according to U.S.
Energy Information Administration (EIA) data.
The country is importing half of its gasoline and one-third
of its natural gas, which may well cause a deeper loss for its
refinery business this year.
Mexico imported from the United States 505,000 bpd of fuels
in the first eight months of 2013, about one-quarter of its
total consumption, according to EIA.
PEMEX expects to more than double its annual investment
budget to $60 billion if President Enrique Pena Nieto wins
approval for a proposed oil reform. That would help the country
finish delayed downstream projects crucial for processing its
heavy crudes.
BRAZIL
With consumption of 2.8 million bpd, Brazil has the region's
biggest domestic market. Its rising crude production cannot be
fully handled by its refinery network.
Even though Brazil has benefited from its well-developed
biofuels industry, it is struggling to limit fuel imports as its
refineries operate at full capacity and new projects to process
domestic heavy crudes suffer delays.
A joint 230,000 bpd refinery with Petroleos de Venezuela
(PDVSA) in northeastern Brazil, announced in 2005, will be
finally developed by Petrobras after it abandoned a partnership
with Venezuela's state-run PDVSA for the $18 billion project.
COLOMBIA
Although it is a growing exporter of medium and heavy
crudes, Colombia has increased fuel purchases from the United
States to satisfy more than a quarter of its 287,000 bpd
internal consumption.
The Andean country's fuel imports from the United States
grew 43 percent to 107,000 bpd this year compared with 2012,
displacing Venezuela as the third-largest Latam fuel importer
behind Mexico and Brazil.
But with the Cartagena refinery expansion project advancing
to 80 percent completion this year, state-owned Ecopetrol
expects to add 85,000 bpd to the country's refining capacity.
The Barrancabermeja refinery is also being upgraded to process a
bigger volume of heavy local crude.
ECUADOR
Ecuador, whose oil production is stagnant, is a net importer
of U.S. fuels, which are used to meet almost a third of the
domestic consumption of 210,000 bpd.
Efforts to upgrade its main refinery, the 110,000 bpd
Esmeraldas, and build a new 300,000 bpd facility on the Pacific
Coast with PDVSA, have faced numerous obstacles including a lack
of funding.
With an investment budget of $12.5 billion, the Pacific
project has barely started, according to state-run
Petroecuador's website. Esmeraldas has been stopped since
February because of expansion work, forcing Ecuador to import
more finished fuels this year.
VENEZUELA
While delaying its overseas joint refining projects,
Venezuelan PDVSA has also not made concrete progress expanding
its 1.3 million bpd domestic refining network.
The company has three new refineries planned for its
portfolio, as well as the expansion of two medium-sized units.
But it has postponed the inauguration dates. It now plans to
add some 25,000 bpd of capacity by 2015 and 140,000 bpd by 2016.
The Venezuelan refining network was designed to satisfy
domestic demand of 770,000 bpd and export finished products.
But lack of maintenance and a severe explosion last year in
the main refinery, Amuay, limit current processing rates. That
has forced PDVSA to import components and finished products,
even as internal demand grows quickly because of gasoline
subsidies and the installation of more thermoelectrical plants.
PERU
It is the only Latin American country with a surplus of
refining capacity, but flat domestic oil production and outdated
refining technology force the country to import crude and fuels.
Internal demand of 171,000 bpd is growing fast due to an
economy that has boomed over the last decade.
Purchases of finished products, including ultra low-sulfur
diesel, from the United States increased 22 percent this year
compared with 2012. A third of fuels now sold in Peru are
imported.
Work to upgrade the 65,000 bpd Talara refinery of state-run
Petroperu has been pending for years amid concerns over costs.
Its other main refineries include the 15,000 bpd Conchan
refinery of Petroperu and the 102,000 bpd Pampilla refinery of
Spanish Repsol.
