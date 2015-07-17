(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Luc Cohen
NEW YORK, July 17 Big U.S. oil refiners along
the Gulf of Mexico, which have led an almost charmed life for
the past five years, may have to brace themselves for leaner
times in the months ahead.
A boom in domestic shale production yielded a gusher of
high-quality oil available at discounted prices thanks to an
longstanding ban on U.S. crude exports.
Refiners made billions by turning half of that extra supply
into products such as gasoline and diesel that could be freely
exported to countries including Brazil and Colombia.
More recently, while drillers reel from the collapse in
crude prices, refiners such as Valero Energy Corp and
Phillips 66 are still riding high on healthy margins,
savoring an OPEC-induced surplus of crude while low pump prices
revive domestic demand.
But that business may start losing some of its luster in the
coming months, according to a Reuters analysis of refining
capacity and export data.
Key customers in Latin America, where about half of U.S.
fuel exports go, are poised to import less as they finish
refinery projects while an expected contraction in regional
economic activity saps demand.
Some 300,000 barrels per day of new capacity will come
online in Latin America later this year, according to Reuters
calculations. That is equivalent to the combined imports by
Brazil and Ecuador, two of the biggest buyers of U.S. fuel, in
the first four months of the year.
To be sure, struggling economies, such as Venezuela and
Brazil, will find it hard to expand or upgrade refineries and
will need to keep relying on imports.
Some analysts also say project delays could extend the U.S.
exports boom.
Still, the looming slowdown is likely to be on shareholders'
minds when refiners report second-quarter earnings next month.
"Refineries used to point to growing exports as underpinning
revenue streams. Now they'll say 'this is where we're
maintaining rather than growing'," said David Kirsch, managing
director of research and advisory at Energy Intelligence Group.
Some Gulf Coast refiners, such as PBF Energy Inc
which recently scooped up a big refinery in Louisiana, have
built their strategies around the high margin Latin America
business.
OUTAGES AND UPGRADES
Over the past decade, the region has become a major importer
of U.S.-made fuel. Last year it consumed nearly 2 million
barrels per day of U.S. gasoline, diesel and other products -
about one eighth of total U.S. production.
Strong economic growth, inadequate refinery investment and
in some cases subsidized pump prices have underpinned demand for
U.S. exports. A recent set of long-running repairs has sustained
the momentum even as the region's economies began to cool with
U.S. exports up 17.5 percent in the first four months of the
year from a year ago, according to Reuters calculations based on
data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Growth may continue for few more months given that some
440,000 bpd of the region's refining capacity is due to shut for
maintenance this quarter, double the average for the past five
years, according to IIR Energy data made available to Reuters.
However, a trio of refineries is set to bring some 300,000
of new capacity on stream in the fourth quarter potentially
denting demand for U.S. exports.
Ecuador is due to finish revamping its 110,000 bpd
Esmeraldas refinery in two months; Colombia's state-run
Ecopetrol will restart its Reficar refinery in
Cartagena in October or November; Brazil's state-owned Petrobras
expects to complete the first phase of the ramp-up of its newest
refinery, RNEST, in the second half.
"The situation will change with Reficar restarting," said
Diego Usme, equities strategist at Ultralat Capital Markets Inc.
in Bogota. "It is going to decrease imports of diluents and
refined products from the United States."
In addition, the Energy Information Administration expects
fuel demand across the region to grow by less than 1 percent
this year, down from an average annual rate of 3 percent of the
past decade.
Whether this marks the end of the north-to-south export boom
or is just a temporary setback is uncertain. If growth in the
region picks up, some big consumers may have to turn to imports
again.
Mexico, the biggest buyer of U.S. oil products whose state
oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos has slashed budgets and
suspended ambitious expansion projects, will be the "swing
factor," said Vikas Dwivedi, global head of oil and gas strategy
at Macquarie Capital.
Brazil, the second-biggest market for U.S. oil products,
could also end up importing more.
Its Petrobras, engulfed by a graft scandal and
squeezed by low crude prices, last month pushed back major
refinery expansion plans by years.
Last week, domestic shortages and stronger demand forced
Brazil, to buy extra gasoline.
