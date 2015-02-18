HOUSTON, Feb 18 Peru's state-run Petroperu has been ramping up offers on the
open market in recent weeks to import refined and unfinished products, including cracked
naphtha, gasoline blend stock and biodiesel. The oil company will accept bids until Feb. 23-24
for its most recent tenders and it expects to receive a cracked naphtha cargo at its Iquitos
refinery before March 10.
Below is a table of recent tenders:
COUNTRY COMPANY PRODUCT VOLUME LOADING CLOS WINNER PRICE
DATE DATE
Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 38,000 Apr Feb 24
naphtha
Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 230,000 Apr Feb 23
naphtha + HOGBS
Uruguay ANCAP B:LPG (propane 24,000 cm Apr 20-30 Feb 19
+ butane) propane +
16,000 cm
butane
Colombia Ecopetrol B:Diluent 3* 170,000 Mar 14-30 Feb 18
naphtha -180,000
Peru Petroperu B:Biodiesel 2* 120,000 Mar 27-May Feb 11
31
Uruguay ANCAP B:Petrochemical 18,000 cm Mar 15 Feb 10
naphtha
Peru Pluspetrol & S:Natural 3* 300,000 Mar 5-Apr Feb 10
partners gasoline 5
Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 38,000 Feb 12-Mar Feb 9
naphtha 10
Colombia Ecopetrol B:Diluent 290,000 Mar 2-6 Feb 9
naphtha -310,000
Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline RON 290,000 Mar 5-15 Feb 5
92 -300,000
Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 240,000 Mar Feb 3
naphtha + HOGBS
Colombia Ecopetrol Diluent naphtha 170,000 Feb 25-29 Jan 29
-180,000
Peru Petroperu S:Fuel oil/HFO 200,000 Mar Jan 29
Peru Petroperu B:ULSD 2* 290,000 Mar 8-31 Jan 27
Peru Petroperu B:ULSD + jet 2* 290,000 Feb 22-Mar Jan 22
fuel 31
Peru Pluspetrol & S:Natural 3* 300,000 Feb 5-Mar Jan 21
partners gasoline 5
Ecuador Petroecuador B:Premium 14* 240,000 First on Jan 19
diesel Feb 8-10
Peru Petroperu S:Fuel oil/HFO 200,000 Feb Jan 14
Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 260,000 Feb 17-21 Jan 14
naphtha + HOGBS
Uruguay ANCAP B:Fuel oil 10,000 cm Feb 5-Mar Jan 14
5
Peru Petroperu B:ULSD 290,000 Feb 11-15 Jan 13
Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline Ron 290,000 Feb 3-7 Jan 13
92 -300,000
Chile ENAP B:MTBE 10* 22,000 Mar-Dec Jan 12
cm
Venezuela PDVSA B: Heavy 6* 500,000 Feb-Jul Jan 8 Citizens USGC
naphtha Energy, naphtha +
Gunvor $8 cpg
Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline RON 195,000 Feb 1-7 Jan 8
92 -200,000
Peru Pluspetrol & S:LPG (propane 20,000 Jan 20-30 Jan 8
partners + butane) -30,000 MT
Peru Pluspetrol & S:Natural 2* 300,000 Jan 20-Feb Jan 6
partners gasoline 5
Peru Petroperu B:ULSD 290,000 Feb Jan 6
Costa Rica Recope B:LPG (propane 1,600,000 Feb Jan 6
+ butane) 2015-Feb
2016
Jamaica Petrojam B:HSD + jet 800,000 Feb-Dec Dec 31
fuel + ULSD -1,200,000
HSD +
300,000-
600,000 jet
+ 200,000
-300,000
ULSD
Peru Petroperu B:ULSD 290,000 Feb Dec 29
Uruguay ANCAP B:Petroleum 30,000 MT Feb 20-Mar Dec 18
coke 10
Peru Petroperu S:Fuel oil/ HFO 200,000 Jan 21-25 Dec 18
Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline RON 290,000 Jan 16-20 Dec 17
92 -300,000
Colombia Ecopetrol B:Diluent 290,000 Jan 7-11 Dec 16
naphtha -310,000
Ecuador Petroecuador B:Cutter stock 3* 210,000 First on Dec 15
Jan 1-3
Peru Petroperu B:ULSD 290,000 Jan 17-21 Dec 12
Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 220,000 Jan 24-28 Dec 10
naphtha + HOGBS
Costa Rica Recope B:MTBE 1-3* 20,000 First on Dec 10
Feb 15-28
Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline RON 195,000 Jan 3-7 Dec 9
92 -200,000
Costa Rica Recope B:Avgas 4,000 Jan 15-31 Dec 3
Venezuela PDVSA B:HSD 300,000 Dec 20-26 Dec 2
Venezuela PDVSA B:Catalytic 300,000 Dec 15-20 Dec 2
naphtha
Peru Petroperu B:Biodiesel 2* 120,000 Jan-Feb Dec 2
Peru Petroperu S:Fuel oil/HFO 200,000 Dec 27-31 Dec 2
Peru Petroperu B:Avgas 7,000 Jan 5-30 Nov 26
Venezuela PDVSA B:VGO 300,000 Nov 30-Dec Nov 25
2
Venezuela PDVSA B:ULSD 300,000 Dec 5-7 Nov 25
Pluspetrol Peru S:Natural 2* 300,000 Dec 5-25 Nov 24
& partners gasoline
Dominican Refidomsa B:Jet A1 2* 65,000 Dec 6-19 Nov 21
Republic
Colombia Ecopetrol B:ULSD 3* 280,000 Dec 6-29 Nov 20
-290,000
Colombia Ecopetrol B:ULSD + jet A1 251,000 Dec 23-26 Nov 20
-255,000
Jamaica Petrojam B:ULSD 35,000 Dec 5-7 Nov 19
Jamaica Petrojam B:Gasoline RON 2* 80,000 Dec 5-23 Nov 19
84 + RON 88 -120,000
Jamaica Petrojam B:HSD 100,000 Nov 27-Dec Nov 19
17
Jamaica Petrojam B:HSD + jet 100,000 Nov 27-Dec Nov 19
fuel 17
Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline RON 195,000 Dec 19-23 Nov 18
92 -200,000
Venezuela PDVSA S:HFO 2,000,000 Dec 13-20 Nov 18
Peru Petroperu S:Fuel oil 200,000 Dec 15-19 Nov 14
Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 240,000 Dec 15-19 Nov 13
naphtha + HOGBS
Peru Pluspetrol S:Natural 3* 300,000 Nov 25-Jan Nov 12
& partners gasoline 5
Colombia Ecopetrol B:ULSD 3* 68,000 Dec 10-29 Nov 12
-70,000
Colombia Ecopetrol B:Diluent 2* 170,000 Dec 7-13 Nov 11
naphtha -180,000
Venezuela PDVSA B:Gasoline 6* 300,000 Nov 11-17 Nov 10
Venezuela PDVSA B:ULSD 2* 300,000 Nov 11-17 Nov 10
Ecuador Petroecuador S:Fuel oil #6 5* 190,000 Nov-Apr Nov 6 Citizens USGC Fuel
Energy oil #6
-$1.99
/bbl
Costa Rica Recope B:Fuel oil 3-6* First on Nov 5 Mercuria
165,000 Dec 1-15 Energy
Trading
Colombia Pacific S:Castilla 1,000,000 Dec 1-15 Nov 4 Unipec
Rubiales crude
Colombia Cartagena B:Gasoline RON 290,000 Nov 27-29 Nov 4
refinery 92 -300,000
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade)