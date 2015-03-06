HOUSTON, Mar 6 Costa Rica's refining company Recope is offering to buy 6-12 cargoes, 32,000 barrels each, of asphalt to be received from April 2015 to April 2016, while Colombia's state-run oil company Ecopetrol is looking for a diluent naphtha cargo and two gasoline cargoes. COUNTRY COMPANY PRODUCT VOLUME LOADING CLOS WINNER PRICE DATE DATE Costa Rica Recope B:Asphalt 6-12* Apr 15-Apr Mar 16 AC-30/PG 64-22 32,000 16 Colombia Ecopetrol B:Diluent 290,000 Mar 30-Apr Mar 5 naphtha -310,000 3 Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline RON 2* 195,000 Mar 24-Apr Mar 4 92 -200,000 20 Peru Petroperu B:ULSD 2* 290,000 Apr 11-27 Mar 4 Peru Petroperu S:Virgin 200,000 Apr 11-15 Feb 26 naphtha Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 38,000 Apr Feb 24 naphtha Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 230,000 Apr Feb 23 naphtha + HOGBS Uruguay ANCAP B:LPG (propane 24,000 cm Apr 20-30 Feb 19 + butane) propane + 16,000 cm butane Colombia Ecopetrol B:Diluent 3* 170,000 Mar 14-30 Feb 18 naphtha -180,000 Peru Petroperu B:Biodiesel 2* 120,000 Mar 27-May Feb 11 31 Uruguay ANCAP B:Petrochemical 18,000 cm Mar 15 Feb 10 naphtha Peru Pluspetrol & S:Natural 3* 300,000 Mar 5-Apr Feb 10 partners gasoline 5 Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 38,000 Feb 12-Mar Feb 9 naphtha 10 Colombia Ecopetrol B:Diluent 290,000 Mar 2-6 Feb 9 naphtha -310,000 Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline RON 290,000 Mar 5-15 Feb 5 92 -300,000 Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 240,000 Mar Feb 3 naphtha + HOGBS Colombia Ecopetrol Diluent naphtha 170,000 Feb 25-29 Jan 29 -180,000 Peru Petroperu S:Fuel oil/HFO 200,000 Mar Jan 29 Peru Petroperu B:ULSD 2* 290,000 Mar 8-31 Jan 27 Peru Petroperu B:ULSD + jet 2* 290,000 Feb 22-Mar Jan 22 fuel 31 Peru Pluspetrol & S:Natural 3* 300,000 Feb 5-Mar Jan 21 partners gasoline 5 Ecuador Petroecuador B:Premium 14* 240,000 First on Jan 19 diesel Feb 8-10 Peru Petroperu S:Fuel oil/HFO 200,000 Feb Jan 14 Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 260,000 Feb 17-21 Jan 14 naphtha + HOGBS Uruguay ANCAP B:Fuel oil 10,000 cm Feb 5-Mar Jan 14 5 Peru Petroperu B:ULSD 290,000 Feb 11-15 Jan 13 Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline Ron 290,000 Feb 3-7 Jan 13 92 -300,000 Chile ENAP B:MTBE 10* 22,000 Mar-Dec Jan 12 cm Venezuela PDVSA B: Heavy 6* 500,000 Feb-Jul Jan 8 Citizens USGC naphtha Resources naphtha LLC, + $8 cpg Gunvor Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline RON 195,000 Feb 1-7 Jan 8 92 -200,000 Peru Pluspetrol & S:LPG (propane 20,000 Jan 20-30 Jan 8 partners + butane) -30,000 MT Peru Pluspetrol & S:Natural 2* 300,000 Jan 20-Feb Jan 6 partners gasoline 5 Peru Petroperu B:ULSD 290,000 Feb Jan 6 Costa Rica Recope B:LPG (propane 1,600,000 Feb Jan 6 + butane) 2015-Feb 2016 Jamaica Petrojam B:HSD + jet 800,000 Feb-Dec Dec 31 fuel + ULSD -1,200,000 HSD + 300,000- 600,000 jet + 200,000 -300,000 ULSD Peru Petroperu B:ULSD 290,000 Feb Dec 29 Uruguay ANCAP B:Petroleum 30,000 MT Feb 20-Mar Dec 18 coke 10 Peru Petroperu S:Fuel oil/ HFO 200,000 Jan 21-25 Dec 18 Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline RON 290,000 Jan 16-20 Dec 17 92 -300,000 Colombia Ecopetrol B:Diluent 290,000 Jan 7-11 Dec 16 naphtha -310,000 Ecuador Petroecuador B:Cutter stock 3* 210,000 First on Dec 15 Jan 1-3 Peru Petroperu B:ULSD 290,000 Jan 17-21 Dec 12 Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 220,000 Jan 24-28 Dec 10 naphtha + HOGBS Costa Rica Recope B:MTBE 1-3* 20,000 First on Dec 10 Feb 15-28 Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline RON 195,000 Jan 3-7 Dec 9 92 -200,000 Costa Rica Recope B:Avgas 4,000 Jan 15-31 Dec 3 Venezuela PDVSA B:HSD 300,000 Dec 20-26 Dec 2 Venezuela PDVSA B:Catalytic 300,000 Dec 15-20 Dec 2 naphtha Peru Petroperu B:Biodiesel 2* 120,000 Jan-Feb Dec 2 Peru Petroperu S:Fuel oil/HFO 200,000 Dec 27-31 Dec 2 Peru Petroperu B:Avgas 7,000 Jan 5-30 Nov 26 Venezuela PDVSA B:VGO 300,000 Nov 30-Dec Nov 25 2 Venezuela PDVSA B:ULSD 300,000 Dec 5-7 Nov 25 Pluspetrol Peru S:Natural 2* 300,000 Dec 5-25 Nov 24 & partners gasoline Dominican Refidomsa B:Jet A1 2* 65,000 Dec 6-19 Nov 21 Republic Colombia Ecopetrol B:ULSD 3* 280,000 Dec 6-29 Nov 20 -290,000 Colombia Ecopetrol B:ULSD + jet A1 251,000 Dec 23-26 Nov 20 -255,000 Jamaica Petrojam B:ULSD 35,000 Dec 5-7 Nov 19 Jamaica Petrojam B:Gasoline RON 2* 80,000 Dec 5-23 Nov 19 84 + RON 88 -120,000 Jamaica Petrojam B:HSD 100,000 Nov 27-Dec Nov 19 17 Jamaica Petrojam B:HSD + jet 100,000 Nov 27-Dec Nov 19 fuel 17 Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline RON 195,000 Dec 19-23 Nov 18 92 -200,000 Venezuela PDVSA S:HFO 2,000,000 Dec 13-20 Nov 18 Peru Petroperu S:Fuel oil 200,000 Dec 15-19 Nov 14 Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 240,000 Dec 15-19 Nov 13 naphtha + HOGBS Peru Pluspetrol S:Natural 3* 300,000 Nov 25-Jan Nov 12 & partners gasoline 5 Colombia Ecopetrol B:ULSD 3* 68,000 Dec 10-29 Nov 12 -70,000 Colombia Ecopetrol B:Diluent 2* 170,000 Dec 7-13 Nov 11 naphtha -180,000 Venezuela PDVSA B:Gasoline 6* 300,000 Nov 11-17 Nov 10 Venezuela PDVSA B:ULSD 2* 300,000 Nov 11-17 Nov 10 Ecuador Petroecuador S:Fuel oil #6 5* 190,000 Nov-Apr Nov 6 Citizens USGC Energy Fuel oil #6 -$1.99/b bl Costa Rica Recope B:Fuel oil 3-6* First on Nov 5 Mercuria 165,000 Dec 1-15 Energy Trading Colombia Pacific S:Castilla 1,000,000 Dec 1-15 Nov 4 Unipec Rubiales crude Colombia Cartagena B:Gasoline RON 290,000 Nov 27-29 Nov 4 refinery 92 -300,000 (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Anna Driver)