NEW YORK, April 17 Colombia's state-run oil company Ecopetrol is
offering to buy three cargoes totaling 170,000 barrels to 180,000 barrels of diluent naphtha to
be received between May 7 and 25.
Below is a table of recent tenders:
COUNTRY COMPANY PRODUCT VOLUME LOADING CLOS WINNER PRICE
DATE DATE
Colombia Ecopetrol B: Diluent 170,000- May 7-25 April
naphtha 180,000 15
Colombia Ecopetrol B: Gasoline RON 2*195,000- April April
92 200,000 27-May 18 14
Peru Petroperu B: Cracked 150,000 May 6-10 April
naphtha 8
Peru Petroperu B: HOGBS 50,000 May 6-10 April
8
Costa Rica Recope B:Asphalt 6-12* Apr 15-Apr Mar 16
AC-30/PG 64-22 32,000 16
Colombia Ecopetrol B:Diluent 290,000 Mar 30-Apr Mar 5
naphtha -310,000 3
Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline RON 2* 195,000 Mar 24-Apr Mar 4
92 -200,000 20
Peru Petroperu B:ULSD 2* 290,000 Apr 11-27 Mar 4
Peru Petroperu S:Virgin 200,000 Apr 11-15 Feb 26
naphtha
Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 38,000 Apr Feb 24
naphtha
Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 230,000 Apr Feb 23
naphtha + HOGBS
Uruguay ANCAP B:LPG (propane 24,000 cm Apr 20-30 Feb 19
+ butane) propane +
16,000 cm
butane
Colombia Ecopetrol B:Diluent 3* 170,000 Mar 14-30 Feb 18
naphtha -180,000
Peru Petroperu B:Biodiesel 2* 120,000 Mar 27-May Feb 11
31
Uruguay ANCAP B:Petrochemical 18,000 cm Mar 15 Feb 10
naphtha
Peru Pluspetrol & S:Natural 3* 300,000 Mar 5-Apr Feb 10
partners gasoline 5
Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 38,000 Feb 12-Mar Feb 9
naphtha 10
Colombia Ecopetrol B:Diluent 290,000 Mar 2-6 Feb 9
naphtha -310,000
Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline RON 290,000 Mar 5-15 Feb 5
92 -300,000
Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 240,000 Mar Feb 3
naphtha + HOGBS
Colombia Ecopetrol Diluent naphtha 170,000 Feb 25-29 Jan 29
-180,000
Peru Petroperu S:Fuel oil/HFO 200,000 Mar Jan 29
Peru Petroperu B:ULSD 2* 290,000 Mar 8-31 Jan 27
Peru Petroperu B:ULSD + jet 2* 290,000 Feb 22-Mar Jan 22
fuel 31
Peru Pluspetrol & S:Natural 3* 300,000 Feb 5-Mar Jan 21
partners gasoline 5
Ecuador Petroecuador B:Premium 14* 240,000 First on Jan 19
diesel Feb 8-10
Peru Petroperu S:Fuel oil/HFO 200,000 Feb Jan 14
Peru Petroperu B:Cracked 260,000 Feb 17-21 Jan 14
naphtha + HOGBS
Uruguay ANCAP B:Fuel oil 10,000 cm Feb 5-Mar Jan 14
5
Peru Petroperu B:ULSD 290,000 Feb 11-15 Jan 13
Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline Ron 290,000 Feb 3-7 Jan 13
92 -300,000
Chile ENAP B:MTBE 10* 22,000 Mar-Dec Jan 12
cm
Venezuela PDVSA B: Heavy 6* 500,000 Feb-Jul Jan 8 Citizens USGC
naphtha Resources naphtha
LLC, + $8 cpg
Gunvor
Colombia Ecopetrol B:Gasoline RON 195,000 Feb 1-7 Jan 8
92 -200,000
Peru Pluspetrol & S:LPG (propane 20,000 Jan 20-30 Jan 8
partners + butane) -30,000 MT
Peru Pluspetrol & S:Natural 2* 300,000 Jan 20-Feb Jan 6
partners gasoline 5
Peru Petroperu B:ULSD 290,000 Feb Jan 6
Costa Rica Recope B:LPG (propane 1,600,000 Feb Jan 6
+ butane) 2015-Feb
2016
Jamaica Petrojam B:HSD + jet 800,000 Feb-Dec Dec 31
fuel + ULSD -1,200,000