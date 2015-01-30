* Half of the assets on sale are in North America
* North Sea could prove a hard sell
* Potential buyers holding out for further price falls
* Wave of deals expected within three to six months
LONDON, Jan 30 With more than $110 billion of
oil and gas assets on the block as companies big and small count
the cost of the collapse in oil prices, it is now a question of
who will blink first to set the M&A scramble in motion.
Energy groups with spare cash, venture capital funds and
multinational and state oil companies are eyeing assets with
valuations that have largely tracked the halving of the oil
price to less than $50 a barrel since last June.
But with the exception of a few recent moves, including
Repsol's $3 billion acquisition of Talisman Energy
, buyers have largely stayed on the
sidelines.
"Deals have just about dried up because you're catching a
falling knife," said Simon Henry, chief financial officer at
Royal Dutch Shell.
Though it hopes to sell assets worth $5 billion to $6
billion this year, Shell is not ruling out purchases of others
that will increase its production base, Henry said.
Diverging views on when oil prices will recover leave plenty
of potential for disagreement over the value of producing
assets.
"If you end up paying at $50 (per barrel) plus a $30 premium
and the oil price stays at $40 for three years you look a fool,
or vice-versa," Henry said.
Strength in refining and trading and low debt mean Shell
appears more able than some rivals to cover dividends from
operating cash flow.
The entire industry is in the midst of spending cuts to
ensure shareholders get their pay-outs. Those savings will take
time to kick in but, even in the short term, bank borrowing will
help avoid hasty sales of assets.
The waiting game will continue for a little while yet, says
Rupert Newall, BMO Capital Markets' co-head of investment
banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
"We are going to need another three months of these prices
before sellers will become more realistic about the price
environment they are selling into today," Newall said.
DISTRESSED ASSETS
But as companies become "more desperate", as Shell's Henry
puts it, and the divergence between valuations narrows, mergers
and acquisitions are expected to flow.
"That will be driven in large part by financing challenges
where there is a lot of debt rollover," Henry said, adding that
such pressure could be most keenly felt with smaller and
medium-sized operations in North America but also some of the
smaller European companies.
While private equity funds aim to buy distressed assets that
they expect to flourish once the oil price stages its eventual
recovery and majors look to expand production on the cheap,
Asian national oil companies are expected to chase global
capacity to secure supplies for their energy-hungry economies.
Potential buyers include Asian state-run companies such as
Chinese oil champions CNPC, Sinopec and CNOOC, as well as Indian
and Japanese companies.
Based on company filings and announcements compiled by oil
and gas consultancy 1Derrick, assets worth about $112 billion
dollars are being offered for sale.
Half of these are North American, mostly U.S. oil and gas
shale fields such as Anadarko's Wyoming field and
Reliance Industries' Eagle Ford assets, as well as
ConocoPhillips' oil-sands operations in Canada.
Outside North America, Russian oil giant Rosneft
is offering its non-core operations while Apache has
mainly Egyptian assets for sale.
A total of 22 asset packages valued at about $16.6 billion
were put up for sale in the fourth quarter of 2014, compared
with 56 worth $41.1 billion in the previous nine months, says
1Derrick analyst Mangesh Hirve.
NORTH SEA PROFIT SQUEEZE
Similarly to Shell, BP is another oil major that has
said it would consider acquisitions even as it sheds operations
in higher-risk, higher-cost regions such as Nigeria and Iraq.
"The area where we believe there is going to be less
interest is in the North Sea, which is a mature, high-costs oil
province," HSBC said.
Top players in the North Sea, including Total, BG
Group and ConocoPhillips, are all trying to sell
assets in the region, 1Derrick says, and the chief executive of
French group Total said at the World Economic Forum
last week that the company would be investing less in mature
fields to focus on assets with potential for higher returns.
A host of small operators could also try to sell North Sea
assets as profit margins are increasingly squeezed.
"In the North Sea, we have a proliferation of relatively
small companies; very few move the needle for fund managers,"
said Jon Fitzpatrick, head of Macquarie Capital's oil and gas
team.
With so much on offer around the world, it looks unlikely
that investors such as Carlyle International Energy Partners
will jump the gun.
As its managing director Marcel Van Poecke said this month:
"After a crash like this, there is clearly more upside than
downside. This will be a great time to invest, but there is no
need to rush into it."
