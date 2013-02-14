* Shell, BP to trade on Shell's new BFOE terms
* Most of the industry supports changes
* Prospect of widening BFOE to more crude grades
* Move seen lessening potential for manipulation
By Alex Lawler and Peg Mackey
LONDON, Feb 14 Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell
and BP took the initiative in reforming the
Brent global crude benchmark after losing patience with the time
it was taking for oil pricing agency Platts to decide changes,
industry sources said.
At stake is the credibility of North Sea Brent, the
price-setter for billions of dollars of daily trade in crude
oil. The benchmark is based on dwindling supply from some North
Sea crude grades, which critics say makes it prone to
manipulation and can lead to higher oil prices.
Oil traders, who declined to be named, said Platts had been
discussing the idea with market participants for at least 18
months and the industry had grown impatient.
"If you think something needs to change, the only way is to
do what Shell has done: write a proposal up and put it out on
the market," one trader said.
"There was a concern about the amount of time Platts was
taking," said another.
Shell on Friday announced it would apply a quality premium
for forward contracts of BFOE - cash forward deals in Brent , Forties Oseberg and Ekofisk
crudes - for contracts from May onwards.
BP, also a big North Sea trader, supports the changes.
Oil traders said Shell's move would encourage traders to
deliver the full range of eligible crudes into the BFOE forward
contracts. At present, Forties most often tends to be delivered,
leaving the market open to manipulation.
The cheapest of the four BFOE crudes - usually Forties -
sets the value of physical dated Brent, assessed by Platts and
used as the benchmark for physical crude oil trades around the
world.
The forward BFOE and dated Brent mechanisms also underpin
Brent crude futures, widely regarded as the standard global
price of oil.
Shell is the custodian of the terms which govern BFOE
trading known as the SUKO 90 contract.
Shell said its changes had broad support in the industry.
"Some of our BFOE counterparties have already agreed to
trade with us on the amended SUKO90 terms proposed by us," said
Mike Muller, Shell's Global Leader of crude oil trading.
"Others are still evaluating the amendment or have provided
constructive comments reflecting their views."
Platts, a unit of McGraw-Hill said it was
consulting with the industry before making a decision on whether
to adopt the new terms.
"Platts shares the industry's interest in improving
liquidity in the Brent market," a spokesman for Platt said. "We
have been in discussions with the industry about escalators for
several months, and we encourage and welcome all suggestions on
the form they might take. We will continue to solicit input and
engage with the market on this topic."
Platts provides clients with price benchmarks in the cash
energy markets. The price reporting agency is due to hold an
industry forum on Monday, Feb. 18 during International Petroleum
(IP) Week.
Shell and others believe the quality premium mechanism will
support Brent by allowing for more crude grades and cargoes to
be used in establishing the underlying market price.
Over time, these may not be restricted to just the four BFOE
grades. A senior trader said there was potential to include more
- even from outside the North Sea - so long as they were of a
specification that would value the grade above Forties, that
they were traded free on board and had significant volume.
Forties output is in natural decline and supply has often
been disrupted by outages at oilfields including Nexen's
Buzzard, boosting prices and raising questions about
the credibility of the benchmark.
At the same time, a growing flow of Forties to South Korea -
encouraged by a trade pact with the European Union - has
supported prices, helping keep the Brent market in
backwardation, where oil for immediate delivery costs more than
supply further in the future.
Allowing more grades and cargoes to be used could lessen the
impact of this arbitrage trade to South Korea on the Brent price
structure, traders said.
A senior trader said there would now be "a mechanism that
gives price manipulators a little less wiggle room to the upside
when situations like the South Korea trade agreement emerge,"
