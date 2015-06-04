NEW YORK, June 4 Parnon Energy Inc, Arcadia Petroleum Ltd and two traders have reached a $16.5 million settlement of a U.S. class-action lawsuit accusing them of illegally manipulating the price of crude oil in early 2008.

The preliminary settlement resolves charges by other traders that the companies, Parnon trader James Dyer and Arcadia trader Nick Wildgoose used futures and options contracts to distort the oil market at a key hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, creating an impression of artificially tight supply and boosting prices.

The settlement was filed late Wednesday night in Manhattan federal court, and requires court approval.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)