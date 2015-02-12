UPDATE 3-Oil prices trim losses as slide on supply glut leaves WTI near 6-month low
* Floating storage on tankers on the rise again in Asia (Updates prices, adds comments)
NEW YORK Feb 12 U.S. crude oil futures pared gains on Thursday after oil services firm Genscape reported a large build in crude stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point, traders said.
U.S. crude futures fell nearly 1.6 percent, hovering over $50 a barrel, in the 15 minutes after the data was reported at 10:00am EST (1500 GMT). Cushing stocks rose 3.2 million barrels to 47.4 million barrels, Genscape reported. (Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
