NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. crude futures turned lower in late morning New York trade as investors took some profits from the previous day's gains even as tensions between Russia and the West remained high, traders said.

U.S. crude was down 4 cents at $103.15 per barrel at 11:21 a.m. (1520 GMT). Brent for September pared gains, rising 7 cents to $107.96.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason, Editing by Franklin Paul)