SEOUL, March 3 Brent crude rose more than $1.23 to $110.30 a barrel in early Asian trade on Monday due to rising tension between Ukraine and Russia, while U.S. crude oil also gained $1.05 at $103.64 a barrel.

Ukraine mobilised for war on Sunday and Washington threatened to isolate Russia economically after President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade his neighbour in Moscow's biggest confrontation with the West since the Cold War.