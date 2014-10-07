(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
By Edward McAllister and Timothy Gardner
Oct 7 As oil production swells, demand falters
and prices slide, the global oil market appears on the verge of
a pivotal shift from an era of scarcity to one of abundance.
Oil prices have fallen as much as 20 percent since June,
despite a host of rising supply risks, leading more investors
and traders to consider whether 2015 is the year in which the
U.S. shale oil boom finally tips the world into surplus.
While the plunge has rekindled speculation that the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) may
need to cut output for the first time in six years when it meets
next month, some analysts are looking much further ahead.
They say a long-anticipated fundamental shift in the market
may now be under way, ending a four-year stretch when $100-plus
prices were the norm, and opening a new era in which OPEC
restraint once again becomes paramount.
The signs are everywhere: U.S. oil imports are shrinking
much faster than expected while oil production climbs to a
thirty-year high. Chinese economic growth, and therefore oil
demand growth, is slowing. Even output in trouble spots like
Libya and Iraq is rising after years of insurrection-led losses.
What is happening in oil markets "finally represent the
rebalancing and the impact of this tremendous surge in U.S. oil
production," says Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of IHS and one of
the world's foremost oil historians.
The fact that oil prices are falling despite continued
turmoil in much of the Middle East and sanctions on Russia "is a
milestone, a marker of change."
Some analysts say it is too early to tell if the latest fall
in prices is any different from previous declines, such as in
2012 and 2013, when events such as civil war in Libya and
sanctions on Iran spurred sharp rebounds.
A spurt in economic growth in Europe or another supply
disruption could again push prices higher in the short term, but
risks appear increasingly skewed lower.
Last week analysts at Credit Suisse cut their 2016 Brent oil
price forecast to $93 a barrel, the second-lowest among analysts
polled by Reuters. The consensus for that year was
over $101 a barrel. The bank pegged 2017 at $88 a barrel as
North American output growth "overwhelms" global demand.
Some oil traders agree. Long-dated futures for 2017 and
beyond, which had for months held firm despite the slump in
immediate prices, finally fell last week. Global
benchmark Brent crude for November fell 5 percent last
week, hitting its lowest in over two years.
The implications of such a shift extend well beyond OPEC. It
would likely accelerate shifts in the global balance of power,
with consumer nations such as the United States becoming less
dependent on producers like Russia or Iran.
END OF AN ERA
For most of the past decade, the oil market has been defined
by shortage. Prior to 2008, years of underinvestment, roaring
demand from Asia and fears of a looming "Peak Oil" fueled the
price rally, and OPEC members have struggled to keep up with
demand. Oil soared to nearly $150 a barrel by mid-2008.
Then, the financial crisis sent prices into a tailspin,
forcing OPEC to make two sharp cuts - as it turns out, its last
formal measures for at least six years. With demand stunted and
U.S. shale breakthrough, the "Peak Oil" theme faded giving way
to hope for abundance.
Yet oil prices held resolutely above $100 a barrel, with
each potential downturn eventually thwarted.
In 2011, it was the breakdown in OPEC member Libya that
fueled gains, cutting supplies by as much as 1.5 million barrels
per day (bpd); later that year and in 2012, it was U.S. and
European sanctions on Iran that choked off some of supply. Last
summer it was Libya again as violence flared anew.
TEST FOR OPEC...AND SHALE PRODUCERS
The same could happen again next year. Growing tensions with
Russia are putting supplies from the world's No. 2 producer at
risk. Talks with Iran over a nuclear deal could sour, prompting
calls to ratchet up sanctions. Yet the odds for another rebound
are growing longer.
"The fire drill may be real this time," says Daniel Sternoff
at Medley Global Advisors.
Now, either OPEC agrees to put a floor under prices in the
short-term, or a prolonged period of lower prices starts to curb
long-term investment or revive demand growth, he says.
The price downturn is not only testing OPEC's resolve but
also the durability of the U.S. shale revolution, which has
added 1 million bpd to U.S. output in each of the past 3 years.
It is far from clear when, or whether, OPEC will intervene.
Sharp cuts in Saudi Arabia's oil sale price to Asian customers
on Wednesday suggested that the world's largest oil producer
will accept lower prices to maintain market share.
Bob McNally, a White House adviser to former President
George W. Bush and now president of the Rapidan Group energy
consultancy, said after a recent trip to Saudi Arabia that OPEC
producers might wait for U.S. output cuts rather than cut
production themselves. While some in OPEC are starting to call
for cuts, core Gulf members are betting winter demand will
revive the market.
That may change if oil prices slide another $10 or so. Not
only will that squeeze budgets from Caracas to Moscow, but U.S.
drillers would probably curb activity in the event of a
"sustained pullback" below $80 a barrel, analysts at Baird
Energy wrote in a report on Monday.
"US shale oil after all is not just the newest and biggest
source of supply, but also high cost and most responsive to oil
prices," said McNally. "North Dakota and Texas have effectively
joined OPEC, though they may not have realized it yet."
