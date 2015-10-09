(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Oct 9 Timespreads for West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) and Brent futures have strengthened
significantly over the last month as fears about another big
build up in crude oil stocks eased.
The discount for WTI delivered in November 2015 rather than
May 2016 has shrunk from $3.33 per barrel to $2.75 since Sept.
14. The discount for Brent has narrowed even more, from $4.50 to
just $3.00 (link.reuters.com/haz75w).
Between June and August, spot prices and timespreads for
both major crude benchmarks tumbled as traders worried about
another big build in stockpiles after the end of the U.S.
driving season.
Spot prices and timespreads have been strengthening for the
two benchmarks over the last month. In each case the spread
started firming first, then the spot price followed (link.reuters.com/maz75w
and link.reuters.com/paz75w).
Sentiment in the market has become markedly less bearish
over the last four weeks as the narrative has shifted from
bulging stockpiles to the strength of fuel demand and
prospective declines in U.S. shale production.
Researchers at Goldman Sachs, one of the most influential
banks in the oil market, have questioned whether the rise in
spot prices is justified by fundamentals.
"We do not believe that data releases over the past week
suggest a change in oil fundamentals," they wrote in a note
circulated on Thursday ("Oil rally to fade given still weak
fundamentals", Oct. 8).
The market remains oversupplied, according to Goldman, and a
continued low price of $40-45 for WTI is required to curb U.S.
production in 2016 and bring supply back into line with demand.
Spot WTI prices are now more than $5 above the top of that
range, which would threaten the rebalancing process, if
sustained.
Goldman blames the rally on shifting positions among hedge
funds and momentum traders (link.reuters.com/taz75w).
"We expect this rally to reverse and reiterate our forecast
of lower prices for longer," Goldman concluded.
For the moment, however, the market appears less gloomy,
choosing to focus on how much rebalancing is already under way
rather than how much more is still to be done.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)