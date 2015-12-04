(Repeats to add related content, no change to text)
* Media report says Saudis considering proposing OPEC output
cut
* Saudi oil source described media reports as "baseless"
* Proposal would be first definitive plan since oil price
plunge
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Dec 4 Saudi Arabia has given oil traders
the first glimmer of clarity on what it might take to prompt the
world's biggest crude exporter to change course on policy,
suggesting that its laissez faire attitude may be wearing thin.
The Energy Intelligence newsletter reported on Thursday that
Saudi Arabia is considering proposing that the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cuts output next year
by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) and has determined
participants and volumes on which a deal would depend -- a
surprise move that would be the Kingdom's first definitive
proposal since prices collapsed.
A Saudi oil source described media reports of such a
proposal as "baseless", and a separate source said the matter
was not raised at an informal meeting of producers on Thursday.
Iraq, Iran and Russia, meanwhile, would appear to have
torched any remote hopes of a cut being agreed at Friday's OPEC
meeting by rejecting the idea that they would reduce or limit
output, as the mooted Saudi plan would require.
The report, viewed by many as a kite-flying exercise to
gauge the resolve of the main players, failed to convince
traders that the Saudis will ditch their oil output policy soon.
Oil prices rose modestly after the report but
reversed those gains before a late rally traders attributed to
the falling U.S. dollar.
SHIFT IN MINDSET
But for all the scepticism, the report still raises the
prospect of a shift in the Saudi Arabian mindset and a
willingness to get serious about potential cuts, going beyond a
vaguely expressed readiness to act only in concert with other
producers.
Oil minister Ali al-Naimi told a Riyadh conference in April
that Saudi Arabia was ready to revive prices "but with the
participation of the main producing and exporting countries and
based on clear principles and high transparency" -- a sentiment
repeated by officials many times since then.
The Energy Intelligence report, attributed to an OPEC
delegate, was the first to refer to a specific volume and
particular conditions, including the participation of Russia,
Mexico, Oman and Kazakhstan. The Saudi plan would also require
Iraq - which has ambitious expansion plans - to freeze
production at 4 million bpd and would also curb Iranian output
just as it prepares for a post-sanctions export boom.
However remote the chance of a major rethink at Friday's
meeting, the report serves as a timely reminder that Saudi
Arabia's policy of maintaining high output, regardless of the
effect on prices, was only ever a short-term measure, said
Standard Chartered commodities analyst and long-time OPEC
watcher Paul Horsnell.
The Kingdom is "pushing back against the idea of 'lower for
longer' prices," he said, referring to the view from Goldman
Sachs that oil prices will remain weak for a sustained period,
possibly falling as low as $20 a barrel.
POWERS OF PERSUASION
In spite of the oil price bumping around its lowest in
nearly seven years and the finances of OPEC members creaking
under the strain, Saudi Arabia has shown no signs of backing
down without support from other producers, and analysts said the
new details did not suggest any weakening in its resolve.
"(The Saudis have) been saying this for a long time," Energy
Aspects analyst Dominic Haywood said.
"They've been saying they will cut production if Iran, Iraq
and Russia also cut production. There's no way any of those
three countries are cutting production."
Still, Haywood said that an agreement to cut production is
possible by the second half of next year.
OPEC faces stiff competition from the world's largest
producer, Russia, which has so far resisted any urge to cut
output, and from U.S. shale producers, whose nimble extraction
technology enables them respond quickly to any rise in price.
This week a jump in the price of options <0#LCOF6++> to buy
Brent futures above the current price suggests that investors
are preparing for a potential surprise from OPEC, no matter how
well cemented expectations are for policy to remain unchanged.
PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga said the proposal was
"only rhetoric", adding: "Cooperation is the key word here --
and that cooperation does not seem to be forthcoming."
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by
Jonathan Leff and David Goodman)