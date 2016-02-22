NEW YORK Feb 22 Despite a rally on Monday, bears are still in the driver's seat of the U.S. crude oil market, options data showed, leaving the market vulnerable to another leg down.

U.S. crude futures rallied more than 6 percent to $31.48 a barrel on Monday, one of their biggest one-day gains in months, as speculation about falling U.S. shale output and a rally in equities fed the notion that crude prices may be bottoming after a 20-month collapse.

But a flurry of bearish options trades suggested that traders were increasingly worried about the growing glut as the industry gathers in Houston for the annual IHS CERAWeek conference. Saudi Oil Minister Ali Al-Naimi will give a keynote address at the conference on Tuesday.

Investors piled into April put options with a strike price of $30 on Monday, protecting themselves from a possible fresh rout.

Those options, which give the holder the right to sell at the strike price, were by far the most liquid with open interest of over 23,000 lots. They had the heaviest turnover for the day with almost 11,000 lots, worth nearly $346 million.

"It's an indicator that this move (up) doesn't have legs," said Bill Baruch, senior market strategist at iitrader.com in Chicago.

"I think this is a little bit of an overdone rally and it opens the door for a move down in oil."

Volume for the next most actively traded option - calls for April at $40 - was just over 4,100 lots.

Implied volatility eased off seven-year highs reached two weeks ago amid frenzied speculation about possible coordinated output cuts by OPEC members.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange Oil volatility index, based off moves in the U.S. Oil exchange traded fund, rose about 1 percent on Monday to 62 percent, but that compares with post-financial crisis highs of 81 percent touched last week.

U.S. crude volatility has fallen back to nearly 60 percent from as high as 78 percent.

With a deal to cut production still in question and supply high, there is still a long way to go before volatility drops to a "normal" 25 or 30 percent, analysts and traders say.

"Given the high level of uncertainty around OPEC and non-OPEC production and global demand and China, I don't think vol is going to revert to normal, certainly not for the next few months," said John Saucer of Houston-based Mobius Risk Group. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)