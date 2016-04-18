An oil-rig is pictured amongst vessels moored along a row of shipyards northwest of Waterfront City on Batam island, in Indonesia's Riau Islands Province February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

MOSCOW The failure by oil-producing nations to reach an oil freeze deal in Doha may lead to "the most unpredictable" scenarios, Valery Golubev, a board member of Russian natural gas export monopoly Gazprom, said on Monday.

"Yesterday's talks on freezing oil production volumes led to the most unexpected results," Golubev told an energy conference in Moscow.

"Hydrocarbon producers are not ready today to reach agreements proceeding from universal human values. Everyone is pursuing their own selfish goals, and this may lead to the most unpredictable scenarios."

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Lidia Kelly)