* Some countries reluctant to attend proposed March 20 talks
* Iran participation in deal remains key issue
* Gulf countries favour meeting in April
By Rania El Gamal and Alex Lawler
DUBAI/LONDON, March 10 A meeting between oil
producers to discuss a global pact on freezing production is
unlikely to take place in Russia on March 20, sources familiar
with the matter say, as OPEC member Iran is yet to say whether
it would participate in such a deal.
OPEC officials including Nigeria's oil minister have said a
meeting would take place in Moscow on that date, potentially as
the next step in widening an agreement to freeze output at
January levels struck by OPEC members Saudi Arabia, Venezuela
and Qatar plus non-member Russia last month.
But the biggest roadblock to a wider deal, OPEC delegates
say, is Iran. Tehran feels it should be exempt from the
agreement as it wants to recover market share it lost under
Western sanctions. Kuwait said on Tuesday it will commit to the
deal - if all major producers including Iran do so.
"They are not agreeing on the meeting. Why would the
ministers meet again now? Iran says they will not do anything,"
said an OPEC source from a major producer. "Only if Iran agrees,
things will change."
The pact on freezing output has helped support oil prices,
which started a slide in mid-2014 due to oversupply. Brent crude
was trading above $40 a barrel on Thursday, up 50
percent from a 12-year low of $27.10 reached in January.
Some delegates are wary that if many oil producers met too
soon before getting the nod from everyone, prices could weaken
again if the talks ended in disarray.
"Our view is not to go there with the possibility of no
agreement so as not to affect prices negatively," said another
source from a major OPEC member, referring to the proposed March
20 meeting.
OPEC's Gulf members favour meeting in the first half of
April, in Doha or another Gulf city, a Gulf delegate said last
week.
Another OPEC delegate was more pessimistic, saying he
expected no major progress until OPEC's next scheduled meeting
in June.
IRAN COMPROMISE?
Tehran has rejected freezing its output at January levels,
put by OPEC secondary sources at 2.93 million barrels per day
(bpd), and wants to return to much higher pre-sanctions
production.
"Tehran wanted a freeze ... for them to be based on 4
million barrels per day, their pre-sanctions production figure,"
said one source familiar with the discussions. A source familiar
with Iranian thinking agreed.
The issue is set to be discussed this month when Russian
Energy Minister Alexander Novak meets Iranian counterpart Bijan
Zanganeh.
Some OPEC sources hinted that there could be a workable
agreement on the table to get Tehran on board.
"If they are willing to find a solution, they should offer a
fair deal to Iran," one said.
There are precedents for OPEC members to be exempt from
agreements on output restraint. Iraq, for example, was not
included for many years due to sanctions and war.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Alex Lawler; Editing by Dale
Hudson)