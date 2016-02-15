* Ministers Naimi, Novak to hold previously undisclosed
talks
* Nigerian minister says mood is turning
* Iran, Iraq still big obstacles for any production deal
LONDON, Feb 15 The world's top two oil exporters
Saudi Arabia and Russia will hold talks on Tuesday, sources told
Reuters, as producers try to tackle a glut that has pushed
prices to their lowest in over a decade.
Saudi Arabia's oil minister Ali al-Naimi and his Russian
counterpart Alexander Novak will meet in the Qatari capital
Doha, where they will be joined by ministers from OPEC members
Qatar and Venezuela.
The meeting revives memories of a 2001 encounter between
OPEC and non-OPEC producers when OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia
pushed through a global deal to curb output in which Russia
agreed to participate for the first and last time.
However, Moscow never properly followed through on its
pledge to curb exports.
Oil prices rose 2 percent on the news on Monday in
trade thinned by a U.S. holiday.
They have fallen to their lowest in more than a decade over
the past year due to booming U.S. supplies and a decision by
OPEC to ramp up exports which was aimed at driving higher-cost
producers out of the market.
Saudi Arabia has said it would cut output only if non-OPEC
producers agreed to join it.
Russia, the world's top producer, has long refused to
cooperate, saying its industry was competitive at any price and
it was technically challenging for Moscow to reduce production.
The mood started to change in January as oil prices fell
below $30 per barrel - a fraction of what Russia needs to
balance its budget as it is heads towards parliamentary
elections later this year.
Public finances in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states are
also suffering badly.
OBSTACLES TO DEAL
Industry sources told Reuters last week some OPEC countries
are trying to achieve a consensus among the group and key
non-members for a production freeze, in an attempt to tackle the
global glut without cutting supply.
Several Russian officials, including Novak, have signalled
that cooperation with OPEC was possible.
The head of state oil major Rosneft Igor Sechin - an ally of
President Vladimir Putin who had long spoken against the cuts -
said last week it would make sense for all producers to remove
around 1 million barrels per day from the market.
He did not say if Moscow was ready to contribute, while
Putin has yet to speak on the subject.
Nigeria's oil minister told Reuters the mood inside OPEC was
shifting to a growing consensus that a decision must be reached
on how to prop up prices.
Many analysts, including the International Energy Agency,
are sceptical OPEC will cut a deal with other producers to reign
in ballooning output, however.
"We continue to believe that if prices were to be
artificially supported with production cuts it would only give
more expensive forms of production more room to breathe and
would only solve the problem in the short term," Phillip Futures
said in a note.
Many OPEC watchers said the biggest obstacle to an
OPEC/non-OPEC deal would be the positions of OPEC members Iran
and Iraq. Both have indicated they plan to raise production this
year, although there was no indication either would participate
in Tuesday's meetings.
The meetings are taking place in Qatar - this year's holder
of the rotating OPEC presidency, giving it a role in
coordinating consultations among members and suggestions for
extraordinary meetings of the group.
