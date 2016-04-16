(Adds details, background)
DOHA, April 16 Iran will not attend a meeting
between OPEC and non-OPEC member countries about freezing oil
output levels in Qatar on Sunday, two sources familiar with the
situation told Reuters.
Producers are struggling with low oil prices and an
oversupplied market but have been loath to cede market share by
cutting output.
Instead, OPEC members Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Venezuela
reached a preliminary agreement with Russia in February to
freeze production at January levels.
They will seek backing for that deal from other producers at
Sunday's meeting in Doha, Qatar.
Iran's oil minister had not been scheduled to attend, but
Tehran was due to send Iran OPEC Governor Hossein Kazempour
Ardebilli, oil ministry news agency Shana reported on Friday.
Sources told Reuters that Iran had been informed that only
those countries willing to agree to freeze their output level
should attend.
Iran has said it supports the freeze but would not join it
until it raises its output and market share to their
pre-sanctions levels.
Sanctions imposed by the United States and other world
powers were lifted in January in return for Tehran agreeing to
long-term curbs on its nuclear programme.
A rise in Iran's oil output will undermine efforts to
rebalance the market in 2016, a Reuters poll of oil analysts
showed this week.
Its production has already surpassed 3.5 million barrels per
day (bpd) and exports are set to reach 2 million bpd next month,
Iran's deputy oil minister was quoted as saying by state news
agency IRNA on Saturday.
