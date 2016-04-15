(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, April 15 Given the hype which has
accompanied the run-up to an oil ministers' meeting in Doha on
Sunday, there is a risk prices will fall afterwards it fails to
reach an agreement or produces only a weak one.
But expectations for the meeting are already pretty low.
"We cannot know the outcome but if there is to be a
production freeze, rather than a cut, the impact on physical oil
supplies will be limited," according to the International Energy
Agency ("Oil Market Report", IEA, Apr 14).
Given that almost no one expects ministers to agree on a
cut, and a freeze would not remove any actual barrels from the
market, the scope for disappointment is perhaps limited.
Some analysts argue prices could fall sharply if the meeting
fails to produce a significant agreement because it will
puncture the sentiment-driven positive momentum that has been
driving prices higher.
In this view, ministers must deliver something significant
or risk an abrupt deterioration in market sentiment and prices.
But it is also arguable that what has been driving prices
higher over the last two months is not just sentiment or
expectations about Doha but the prospect of real price-driven
rebalancing in the oil market.
The IEA and Goldman Sachs have published commentaries this
week entitled respectively "market balance draws near" and
"rebalancing gathers pace".
If hedge funds and other market participants are focused on
the price-driven reduction in supply and increase in demand, the
lack of a substantial outcome from Doha might produce only a
short-lived decline in prices.
At this point, no one really knows how the market will react
to a weak deal.
THE PROBLEM OF OIL
"The problem of oil is that there is always too much or too
little", Myron Watkins, professor of economics at New York
University, wrote almost 80 years ago ("Oil: Stabilization or
Conservation?" Watkins, 1939).
Extreme volatility is the defining characteristic of all
commodity markets but none are more spectacular or have as much
impact on the fate of economies and nations as swings in the
price of oil.
"The basic feature of the petroleum industry ... is that it
is not self-adjusting," according to economist Paul Frankel
("Essentials of Petroleum", Frankel, 1946).
The risk associated with finding oil underground; the high
cost of exploration and drilling coupled with the low cost of
production; high fixed costs in refining, transport and
marketing; and a lack of responsiveness in both supply and
demand to small changes in price in the short term combine to
produce continuous crises, according to Frankel.
Not much has changed in the intervening decades. Watkins and
Frankel would recognise the recent panic about peak oil, shale
revolution and the subsequent slump in oil prices as another of
the extreme cycles that have plagued the modern oil industry
since its beginning in 1859.
PRODUCTION PLANNING
Frankel argued the recurrent crises made some sort of
"planning" by major oil companies, governments, or both,
necessary and inevitable.
The only way to tame violent price swings was to employ
"eveners" or "adjusters", what would now be called "swing
producers", willing and able to balance supply and demand by
altering their own production.
"As there is always either too much or too little oil, the
industry, not being self-adjusting, has an inherent tendency to
extreme crises; this fact has called forth the ingenuity of
planners within the trade. As no individual unit can evolve a
rational production policy on its own, some sort of communal
organization is almost inevitable," Frankel concluded.
The history of the oil industry is largely a history of
attempts to stabilise production and prices each of which has
ended in failure sooner or later.
Efforts have ranged from the Oil Creek Association founded
in 1861, the Petroleum Producers Association of Pennsylvania
(1869), Standard Oil (1870s-1910s), and the U.S. oil
conservation movement (1910s-1930s), to the Achnacarry Agreement
(1928), the Texas Railroad Commission (late 1940s-early 1970s)
and OPEC (since 1982).
There is no reason to believe an agreement between OPEC and
non-OPEC producers in Doha would have any more enduring success.
PRICES OR STABILISATION
While Frankel was correct that the oil industry is not
self-adjusting in the short term, in the longer term, the price
mechanism, rather that stabilisation arrangements, has brought
supply and demand back to balance.
It was high prices which solved the "problem" of peak oil in
the mid-2000s, and it is low prices, not OPEC, which are now
starting to cure the "problem" of excess oil production in the
mid-2010s.
High prices did not lead to the creation of hydraulic
fracturing technology but they did enable and finance its rapid
scaling up across the oil industry after 2005.
High prices also encouraged much more efficient use of
refined fuels in all forms of transport, such that oil
consumption in the advanced economies fell almost continuously
between 2005 and 2014.
By the middle of 2014, the rapid expansion in oil supplies
and the curtailment of demand growth had pushed the oil market
into surplus, and lower prices are now reversing some of the
earlier trends.
Substantially lower prices are stimulating the fastest
demand growth among the advanced economies for more than a
decade and curbing production from shale and other higher-cost
supplies.
THE ROAD TO DOHA
This background is worth recalling as OPEC and non-OPEC
producers head to Qatar for talks about a "production freeze" on
April 17.
"The pressing need now is to stabilise the market,"
according to the invitation letter sent out by Qatar's energy
minister ("Qatar's oil-freeze letter to Norway reveals Doha deal
logic", Bloomberg, Apr 14).
"This meeting has triggered a broad and intensive dialogue
between oil producers out of the conviction that current oil
prices are unsustainable," the minister explained.
"This has changed the sentiment of the oil market as the
price of Brent oil has shown a positive trend, climbing up from
its bottom of last February. It has put a floor under the oil
price."
There is no doubt the discussions and the possibility of a
deal has contributed to a sharp turn around in sentiment among
hedge funds ("Hedge funds establish near-record bullish bet on
rising oil prices" Reuters, Mar 30).
From a record bearish position in late 2015, hedge funds
have amassed a near-record bullish one in the expectation that
prices have bottomed out and are now on a sustained upswing.
The liquidation of previous short positions and accumulation
of new long ones in the major crude oil futures contracts has in
turn accelerated the rise in prices over the last two months.
If some of that shift in speculative positioning were to be
reversed following the meeting, it could lead to a rapid and
large drop in prices.
But there are also signs of a real change in both production
and consumption in response to the sustained period of low
prices.
U.S. crude oil output exhibits an accelerating decline while
consumption of gasoline is growing strongly in major markets
including the United States, China and India.
The market remains oversupplied and there is a large
overhang of stocks inherited from 2014, 2015 and early 2016.
But production and consumption are now on trajectories which
cannot be sustained in the medium term (just as they were before
prices began to fall in mid-2014).
"If something cannot go on forever, it will stop," wrote
Herbert Stein, former chief economist to U.S. President Richard
Nixon ("What I think: essays on economics, politics and life",
Stein, 1998).
Whatever the outcome from Doha, at some point prices must
rise to restore balance to the oil market, so any pull-back
might be short-lived.
(Editing by Jason Neely)