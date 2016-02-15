UPDATE 4-Oil rises on expectations of extended supply curbs
Feb 15 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will attend a meeting with the oil ministers of Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and Qatar in the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday, sources familiar with the meeting told Reuters on Monday.
The meeting is the latest sign of renewed efforts by OPEC members to try to tackle - possibly together with non-OPEC producers - one of the worst oil gluts in history, which has pushed oil prices to the lowest in more than a decade.
