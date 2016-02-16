DOHA Feb 16 Freezing oil producers' output will
be adequate to improve the oil market, Saudi Arabian Oil
Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Tuesday.
He was speaking at a news conference after he agreed with
the oil ministers of Qatar, Russia and Venezuela to freeze their
output at January levels providing that other major producers
followed suit.
"Freezing now at the January level is adequate for the
market, we believe," he said.
"We recognise today the supply is going down because of
current prices. We also recognise that demand is on the rise.
"The reason we agree to a potential freeze of production is
simply, it is the beginning of a process which we will assess in
the next few months and decide if we need other steps to
stabilise and improve the market," Naimi said.
"This is very important, we don't want significant
gyrations in prices, we want to meet demand. We want a stable
oil price," he added.
(Reporting by OPEC team; Writing by Andrew Torchia)