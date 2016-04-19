* Venezuela says Naimi no longer Saudi's voice of authority
* Saudi message change confuses even closest allies
* Oil policies appear more politicised than ever before
By Rania El Gamal, Vladimir Soldatkin and Dmitry Zhdannikov
MOSCOW/DOHA, April 19 As far as Venezuelan oil
minister Eulogio Del Pino is concerned, his counterpart Ali
al-Naimi, the world's most influential oil official for the past
two decades, is no longer the voice of authority for Saudi
Arabia.
Del Pino is still trying to find who is.
As prospects for the first deal between OPEC and non-OPEC in
15 years faded on Sunday due to last-minute demands from Saudi
Arabia, ministers gathered in Qatar appealed to Naimi to save
the agreement, Del Pino said.
"Unfortunately, the people representing the Saudis at the
meeting didn't have any authority at all," Del Pino told
reporters in Moscow on Monday, a day after Saudi Arabia's demand
that arch-rival Iran sign on ruined a widely expected agreement
to freeze output.
"Even Naimi didn't have the authority to change anything.
The Saudis said, 'we have new papers and either you approve them
or we don't agree'," Del Pino said. "It was a purely political
decision... Oman, Iraq, everyone was disappointed and one
minister told me it was his worst-ever meeting."
OPEC member Venezuela, one of the hardest hit by the latest
oil price collapse, has had a tense relationship with the
cartel's de facto leader Riyadh for decades.
But Del Pino's frustration is being echoed inside and
outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
since Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman became the
kingdom's top oil official last year.
Few Saudi or OPEC watchers have doubts that the 31-year-old
Prince Mohammed is ultimately in charge of oil policy at the
world's largest oil exporter. He is also in charge of defence
and economic reform.
But after decades of hearing mostly one technocrat reliably
articulate that policy to the outside world -- Naimi -- a
proliferation of voices is causing more confusion than clarity,
they say.
Besides Prince Mohammed, the second in line to the throne,
those voices also include Naimi's deputy and an older
half-brother of the deputy crown prince, Prince Abdulaziz, as
well as state oil giant Saudi Aramco's chairman Khalid al-Falih.
Added to those is the persistent presence of Naimi himself,
despite rumours that the 81-year-old would soon be allowed to
retire.
U-TURN
Saudi policies have never been easy to read, but the
unpredictability has risen steeply in recent months, Saudi
watchers said. That is particularly unwelcome given the
worsening relations between Riyadh and Tehran, which are
fighting proxy wars in Syria and Yemen.
Gulf OPEC sources said that although the Saudis' Gulf allies
quickly came into line behind Naimi during the meeting on
Sunday, his decision came as a complete surprise to them. The
kingdom usually consults with Kuwait, the UAE and Qatar.
A senior source familiar with discussions said he thought
Naimi himself was not aware of the change in plan until late in
the game.
"I think it was a last-minute decision, otherwise Naimi
would not have come," the source said. "Naimi flew to Doha with
an intention to close a deal and when he arrived in Doha, he got
another instruction not to do it."
Up until Saturday, Prince Abdulaziz was assuring everyone
privately that there would be a deal, sources close to the
discussions said.
Qatari officials were also telling participants that the
Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, had clinched
Prince Mohammed's agreement that there would be a deal no matter
whether Iran took part or not, the sources said.
For Russia, which also meant to join the global freeze deal,
the change in the Saudi position was a huge surprise because the
Kremlin had thought it had cut the deal with almost everyone who
matters in Saudi Arabia, Russian sources said.
Russian oil minister Alexander Novak was so confident in the
deal's success on Sunday that he was the last minister to
arrive, having spent most of Saturday playing for the Russian
government's soccer team against Italy.
"At the end of the day it didn't really matter who we were
speaking to, Naimi or Prince Mohammed. The Saudis just changed
the policy," said a source close to Novak, who was at the Doha
talks.
"Of course, we will continue talking to the Saudis. But it
is so difficult," the source said.
