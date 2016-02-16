DOHA Feb 16 The oil ministers of Venezuela,
Iraq and Iran will meet in Tehran on Wednesday to discuss an
agreement to freeze producers' output at January levels,
Venezuela's oil minister said on Tuesday.
Eulogio Del Pino was speaking at a news conference in Doha
after he and the ministers of Qatar, Russia and Saudi Arabia
agreed to freeze output providing other major producers followed
suit.
"Tomorrow we are going to have a meeting with ministers of
Iran and Iraq in Iran, and I hope the minister of Qatar will be
going with me to discuss with them the basis of this agreement,
which is very important for the stabilisation of the market."
(Reporting by OPEC team; Writing by Matt Smith, editing by
Andrew Torchia)