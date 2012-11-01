(Adds quotes, details)
LONDON Nov 1 Africa's top oil producer Nigeria
is concerned that oil and gas prices could fall as more
countries uncover reserves and sees the need to make plans to
adapt to this new environment, its finance minister said on
Thursday.
"We are worried, we are concerned, because obviously so many
countries are discovering oil and gas so the supply will be
increasing over the next few years and therefore we need to plan
accordingly to make sure we have the necessary buffers in our
own economy," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told reporters during a visit
to London.
She was speaking in the context of a domestic budget debate
which has seen parliament press for the government to count on a
higher oil price and save less of its current high revenues from
the sector.
Oil makes up around 80 percent of government revenues in the
OPEC member country. The draft 2013 budget assumes a global oil
price of $75 a barrel, up from $72 a barrel in 2012, but
parliament has pushed to raise the benchmark to as much as $80
per barrel.
Money earned from oil over the benchmark price is deposited
into a savings mechanism called the Excess Crude Account (ECA).
Any increase in the benchmark price will therefore reduce
savings and make Nigeria less resistant to oil price shocks.
"In terms of benchmark price, we strongly believe that 75
dollars is the right benchmark for us, it will help us to build
buffers," Okonjo-Iweala said.
"The national assembly thinks differently. We are a
democracy, they want to have it slightly higher (so) we're in
dialogue."
The minister added that Nigeria was still considering
issuing a Eurobond next year.
Nigeria has said over the past few months that it was
looking at issuing an infrastructure bond worth up to $1 billion
in 2013, but without confirming whether it would go ahead with
the plan or not.
"We are planning one, we are working hard on it, we have to
gauge appetite out there and see what we can do, but yes we do
have that in mind," she said.
Nigeria issued a debut $500 million Eurobond
in January last year, which was 2.5 times
oversubscribed.
"But I can tell you that we're going, whatever the case may
be, to maintain a tight fiscal stance."
