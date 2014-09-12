(Adds rig count commentary, stock reaction)
By Ernest Scheyder
Sept 12 North Dakota's daily oil production
jumped 5 percent in July to an all-time high, though the number
was lower than expected as producers worked to meet aggressive
flaring-reduction targets, state regulators said on Friday.
The production numbers, which have been steadily rising for
years, highlight the massive investments Hess Corp,
Whiting Petroleum Corp and other companies are making to
develop the state's oil-rich Bakken and Three Forks shale
formations and others.
Despite the positive production data, shares of top North
Dakota oil producers fell with the broader market.
The investments have brought thousands of new workers to
North Dakota, as well as billions in infrastructure and real
estate investment, making the state the fastest-growing economy
in the United States.
North Dakota's oil wells produced 34.4 million barrels in
July, up from 32.8 million barrels in June, the North Dakota
Department of Mineral Resources said. That averaged 1.1 million
barrels a day.
Natural gas production in the state hit 1.3 billion cubic
feet per day, also an all-time high. The percentage of natural
gas flared in the state fell to 26 percent in July from 30
percent in June.
In an effort to curb flaring, the wasteful burning of
natural gas, state regulators issued strict goals earlier this
year with key benchmarks for flaring percentages each month. For
Oct. 1, for instance, the state's oil producers cannot flare
more than 74 percent of natural gas produced. If they do, they
face fines.
The industry has effectively reached that goal, but it did
so by posting a jump in July oil production that was only about
half what had been expected, Lynn Helms, the director of the
state Department of Mineral Resources, said in a presentation to
reporters.
"The industry is taking this dead serious," Helms said of
the flaring goal.
The number of rigs operating in the state as of Friday stood
at 198, up from 193 in August but 9 percent below the all-time
high, according to state data.
"The industry understands that there is no better place to
make money than the core of the Bakken and Three Forks
formations" in North Dakota, Helms said.
Helms vowed to keep drilling permit approvals going in order
to continue development, though he acknowledged that oilfield
service companies are having a hard time completing wells due to
the speed at which drilling is occurring.
Shares of top Bakken oil producers fell across the board on
Friday along with the broader stock market.
Shares of Continental Resources Inc fell the most
after the company, the largest North Dakota oil company, said
its president had quit. The stock was down
$1.93, or 2.5 percent, at $73.86 a share on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Jonathan Oatis)