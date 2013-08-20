LONDON Aug 21 The production efficiency of
Britain's existing North Sea oilfields "remains in worrying
decline" despite an upsurge in investment this year, industry
body Oil & Gas UK said in its annual economic report.
The report predicted that offshore UK oil and gas capital
investment would reach a record 13.5 billion pounds ($21
billion) in 2013, as much as 6 billion pounds more than the
level two years ago.
Fifteen new fields will come on stream this year with
combined reserves of 470 million barrels of oil equivalent
(boe), the report said, up from nine fields with 146 million boe
in 2012.
Malcolm Webb, the body's chief executive, welcomed tax
incentives since 2011 as a help towards healthy growth in
investment.
In existing North Sea production assets and within the
pipeline infrastructure lies a less rosy picture, however, Webb
said.
"Despite impressive investment in new developments, the
production efficiency of existing assets remains in worrying
decline," he said
His comments followed the launch in June of a Department of
Energy & Climate Change (DECC) review aimed at facing the
challenge of ageing infrastructure in the 40-year-old oil and
gas province.
The review is being led by Ian Wood, the recently retired
chairman of British oil services company Wood Group.
Wood has himself highlighted the risk that failing
infrastructure might leave useful nearby reserves stranded and
uneconomic to produce.
"The Wood Review ... is also very timely, and we very much
look forward to seeing the recommendations early in 2014," Webb
said.
"With 15 to 24 billion boe still remaining to be developed,
the UKCS (UK Continental Shelf) possesses great potential for
contributing to economic growth for decades to come."
DECLINING PRODUCTION
UK offshore production still is in steep decline despite the
record investment and new field openings. Big oil companies such
as Shell and Exxon are looking mainly further
afield for new exploration opportunities.
The divergence between output and spending reflects the cost
inflation factors affecting the whole industry along with the
extra spending required to squeeze out remaining reserves and
produce smaller amounts from trickier and more distant fields.
UKCS output fell 14.5 percent in 2012 to 567 million boe or
1.54 million boe a day, although Britain still ranked among the
top 25 producing countries for both oil and gas worldwide.
The oil and gas industry claims to be the biggest
contributor to national gross value added among industrial
sectors and the provider of 15 percent of total receipts from
corporate taxation.