LONDON Nov 5 Buzzard, Britain's biggest
oilfield, has resumed operations after two months of maintenance
work and is pumping between 160,000 and 170,000 barrels per day
(bpd) of crude oil, trade sources said on Monday.
Operations finally started on Saturday after several delays,
the sources said. Buzzard is the largest single oilfield
supplying Forties, the most important of the North Sea crude oil
grades underpinning the Brent crude benchmark.
Before shutting down for maintenance on Sept. 4, Buzzard was
pumping around 220,000 bpd, a flow rate that was expected to be
reached "within the next few days", a senior crude oil trader
with knowledge of the stream said.
A series of delays to the restart of Buzzard has disrupted
shipments of Forties over the last month and has led to gains in
the price of North Sea crudes for immediate delivery.
Buzzard's Canadian operator, Nexen, could not be
reached for comment on Monday. The company said last month it
was "in the process of restarting" the field and expected
production to ramp up soon.