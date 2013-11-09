By Marianna Parraga
Nov 8 U.S. oil company NuStar Energy said
on Friday it had agreed to sever a crude supply contract with
Venezuela's state-run PDVSA 15 months early, a move sources said
would allow it to use cheaper Canadian crude for its East Coast
asphalt plants.
While the 30,000 barrel per day (bpd) supply contract is
equivalent to only about 4 percent of total U.S. imports from
Venezuela, the decision to end the contract is the latest sign
of how growing North American oil production is reducing imports
and giving refiners more options.
The termination, effective in January, came after both
companies reached a mutual agreement that NuStar said will
reduce its financial liability. The original termination date of
the contract was March 2015.
A spokesman of San Antonio, Texas-based NuStar was not
immediately available to give more information about the
termination.
But two trade sources said the best option for NuStar was to
replace the Venezuelan supplies with Canadian heavy naphthenic
crudes that can be transported by rail to the East Coast,
reducing costs for the company.
"The deal will significantly reduce financial liability for
NuStar Energy LP and will allow NuStar Asphalt Refining LLC the
additional refining flexibility to meet current market demand,"
said Curt Anastasio, president and chief executive officer of
NuStar Energy LP.
The Paulsboro, New Jersey, and Savannah asphalt refineries
signed the supply contract with PDVSA in 2008, after being sold
to NuStar by PDVSA's subsidiary Citgo, and were receiving
Bachaquero and Boscan heavy crudes in recent years.
In 2012, NuStar spun its asphalt operations into a joint
venture with an affiliate of Lindsay Goldberg LLC, keeping the
crude supply contract with PDVSA.
The news comes days after PDVSA launched an unusual tender
to sell three cargoes of heavy crudes, looking for a buyer for
its Laguna, Bachaquero and Bachblend types.
For its side, PDVSA can increase heavy crude supplies to its
second biggest costumer, China - the company is paying with
crude billionaire debts contracted by the Venezuelan government
- and tender the surplus of heavy crudes such as Bachaquero.
According to trading information, PDVSA is monthly sending
to China four VLCC (very large crude carrier) of fuel oil, seven
medium-size cargoes of jet fuel, three medium-size cargoes of
ultra low sulfur diesel and variable volumes of Boscan crude.