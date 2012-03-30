(Repeats with no changes to text)
* Despite oil prices, Obama seen applying Iran sanctions
* Oil supplies could tighten by July
By Timothy Gardner and Arshad Mohammed
WASHINGTON, March 29 U.S. President Barack Obama
is likely to determine by Friday that there will be enough oil
in the world market to allow countries to cut imports from Iran,
taking another step toward sanctioning those nations that do
not, analysts and a congressional aide said.
Obama is required by a sanctions law he signed in December
to determine by March 30, and every six months after, whether
the price and supply of non-Iranian oil are sufficient to allow
consumers to "significantly" cut their purchases from Iran.
"Every indication we have received... gives us every
assurance that the president will make the determination that
sanctions can proceed," said a congressional aide who spoke on
condition of anonymity, saying the indications had come from
both the State Department and the Energy Department.
The law allows Obama after June 28 to sanction foreign banks
that carry out oil-related transactions with Iran's central bank
and effectively cut them off from the U.S. financial system.
The sanctions aim to pressure Iran to curb its nuclear
program, which the West suspects is a cover to develop atomic
weapons but which Iran says is purely civilian.
The U.S. sanctions, an upcoming European Union embargo on
Iranian oil exports and speculation about an Israeli attack on
Iran's nuclear facilities have helped drive up oil and gasoline
prices, a political problem for Obama ahead of the Nov. 6
election.
But the administration is also mulling a coordinated tap of
emergency oil reserves with Britain and other countries that
could tamp down gasoline prices.
Under the law, Obama can only impose sanctions if he first
determines the price and supply of non-Iranian oil is sufficient
for countries to significantly cut their dependence on Iranian
crude. Last week Washington exempted Japan and 10 EU countries
from the sanctions because they have cut Iranian oil purchases.
U.S. officials praised Japan's reductions by an estimated 15
to 22 percent in the second half of 2011, noting it did so after
an earthquake that forced it to shut down nuclear power plants
and to boost its use of petroleum fuels to generate electricity.
"Right now there are enough barrels," said Jamie Webster, a
manager at Petroleum Finance Corp in Washington. "There is some
ability, as Japan has shown, to find alternative barrels to
Iran."
A Feb. 29 report by the Energy Information Administration
that was required by the sanctions law said there were several
interruptions in global oil output, prices were nominally high
and spare capacity was limited. But it also indicated global
inventories were high.
"This would justify expecting substantial compliance from
our allies and allowing waivers only for those countries that
have made significant efforts," to cut purchases from Iran, said
David Goldwyn, who headed international energy affairs at the
State Department until early 2011.
Another Washington based oil analyst, who did not want to be
named, said Obama may well indicate the market is sufficient,
but remains tight as described in the EIA report, to sustain a
case for eventual tapping of domestic emergency reserves. "So it
could be a 'yes-but' type of finding," he said.
The supply picture could change later this year as the lone
major oil supplier with spare capacity, Saudi Arabia, has
already boosted production to the highest level in decades and
analysts expect the sanctions could cut 800,000 barrels a day of
Iranian exports by late this summer.
(Editing by Russell Blinch and Bob Burgdorfer)