* Oil market tight; disruptions seen in several regions
* Added production, strategic reserves will offset Iran
sales
* Talks ongoing with S. Korea, China, India on cutting
imports
By Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton
BURLINGTON, Vt./WASHINGTON, March 30 President
Barack Obama vowed on Friday to forge ahead with tough sanctions
on Iran, saying there was enough oil in the world market -
including emergency stockpiles - to allow countries to cut
Iranian imports.
In his decision, required by a sanctions law he signed in
December, Obama said increased production by some countries as
well as "the existence of strategic reserves" helped him come to
the conclusion that sanctions can advance.
"I will closely monitor this situation to assure that the
market can continue to accommodate a reduction in purchases of
petroleum and petroleum products from Iran," he said in a
statement.
Obama had been expected to press on with the sanctions to
pressure Iran to curb its nuclear program, which the West
suspects is a cover to develop atomic weapons but which Iran
says is purely civilian.
The overt mention of government-controlled stockpiles may
further stoke speculation that major consumer nations are
preparing to tap their emergency stores this year.
"I do think it was interesting that it was laid out there,"
said David Pumphrey, an analyst at the Center for Strategic and
International Studies.
"It was sort of like a reminder that yes, this is part of
the tool kit," said Pumphrey, a former Energy Department
official.
NO DECISION ON STRATEGIC RELEASE
Oil markets remain tight, the White House said. Surging
gasoline prices have become a major issue in the presidential
election campaign.
"A series of production disruptions in South Sudan, Syria,
Yemen, Nigeria, and the North Sea have removed oil from the
market," the White House said in a statement.
France is in talks with the United States and Britain on a
possible release of strategic oil stocks to push fuel prices
lower, French ministers said on Wednesday.
Senior Obama administration officials told reporters that
the United States views releasing emergency stocks as an option,
but said no decision has been made on specific actions.
Oil prices briefly rallied by about 70 cents on the
announcement, but later reversed gains to end almost flat as
traders turned mindful of the possible use of reserves.
"There's been a shift from focus on a threat (by Iran) to
close the Strait of Hormuz to whether or not reserves are going
to be released," said Dominick Caglioti, a broker at Frontier
Trading Co. in New York.
PUTS IMPORTERS ON NOTICE
Going forward, Obama is required by law to determine every
six months whether the price and supply of non-Iranian oil are
sufficient to allow consumers to "significantly" cut their
purchases from Iran.
The law allows Obama, after June 28, to sanction foreign
banks that carry out oil-related transactions with Iran's
central bank and effectively cut them off from the U.S.
financial system.
"Today, we put on notice all nations that continue to import
petroleum or petroleum products from Iran that they have three
months to significantly reduce those purchases or risk the
imposition of severe sanctions on their financial institutions,"
said Senator Robert Menendez, co-author of the sanctions law.
Obama can offer exemptions to countries that show they have
"significantly" cut their purchases from Iran, and recently
exempted Japan and 10 EU countries from the sanctions.
A senior administration official told reporters that talks
continue with China, India, South Korea and other importers.
"Each day I think really we see a number of positive
indicators from a broad range of countries," the official said,
citing an announcement by Turkey on Friday that it would cut
imports of oil from Iran by 10 percent as an example.
NEW SANCTIONS IN THE WORKS
Obama faces a delicate balancing act on Iran, leading up to
November U.S. general election. On the one hand, he must show
voters he is being tough on the Islamic state.
But with oil and gasoline prices surging in response to
geopolitical risks, he must also avoid steps that would unduly
rattle oil markets. That could threaten the global economy and
hurt voters already angered by the rising cost of fuel.
Obama also faces pressure from some lawmakers in Congress
who want to make sanctions on Iran even tighter. The House of
Representatives has already passed additional sanctions, and a
bill is pending in the Senate.
Senior administration officials briefing reporters declined
comment on the proposed new sanctions.
"We welcome the president's determination and applaud the
administration's faithful implementation of the Menendez-Kirk
amendment," said a spokesman for Senator Mark Kirk, a Republican
who has pushed for additional measures.
"To build on this momentum, we hope the Senate will consider
amendments to the pending Iran sanctions bill that would
continue to increase the economic pressure on the Iranian
regime," Kirk's spokesman said.