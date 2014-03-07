By Barani Krishnan
| NEW YORK, March 7
NEW YORK, March 7 Famed oil bull Andy Hall's
hedge fund rose nearly 8 percent in February in its biggest
monthly gain in 2-1/2 years, boosted by a rally in crude oil
that could help Occidental Petroleum's chances of selling its
stake in the fund.
Occidental, which acquired a 20 percent stake in
Hall's Connecticut-based Astenbeck fund and trading house Phibro
in 2009, said last month it wanted to reduce proprietary trading
activities.
Oxy, as it is known, has not said anything specific about
selling Astenbeck or Phibro, which does some of its proprietary
trading, mainly in crude oil and select commodities such as
natural gas, platinum and corn.
But speculation is growing that the Los Angeles-based global
oil company was preparing to divest some or all of its stake in
the two after volatile, and often negative, returns from Hall,
who runs both units.
"Everything else being equal, a more profitable Astenbeck is
certainly a useful backdrop for Oxy in any negotiations with
buyers," said Pavel Molchanov, an analyst who follows Occidental
for New York's Raymond James Financial.
"If Oxy decides to sell this business after all, it will
certainly get a more fair-market value."
Hall's Astenbeck Capital Management, which manages about
$3.6 billion and mostly trades long-dated U.S. and UK oil
contracts, told its investors in a note seen by Reuters on
Friday that it was up 5.4 percent on the year after posting a
7.7 percent gain in February.
The fund did not respond to requests for comment.
Last month's gain was the highest for the hedge fund since
October 2011. Previously, Astenbeck was down 2 percent in
January after finishing 2013 with a loss of 8.3 percent.
February's gain came as U.S. oil prices jumped 5 percent on
the month after a brutal winter triggered a jump in demand for
heating fuel.
The front-month contract in U.S. oil returned to
above $100 a barrel in February, the first time since October.
Hall launched Astenbeck as a Phibro subsidiary in 2007. Oxy
bought Phibro from Citigroup for $370 million in 2009 but owns
only 20 percent of Astenbeck. Hall owns the remaining 80
percent.