ALGIERS, Sept 25 All options are possible for
OPEC concerning a cut or freeze of output with oil producers
agreed on the need to stabilize the market, Algerian Energy
Minister Noureddine Bouterfa said on Sunday.
Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries will meet on the sidelines of the International Energy
Forum in Algeria from Sept. 26-28, where they will discuss a
possible output-limiting deal.
"We will not come out of the meeting empty-handed," Bouterfa
told reporters in Algiers.
Saudi Arabia and Iran are already sending conciliatory
signals that they want to work together, along with Russia which
is involved in talks although not a member of OPEC.
(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; writing by Patrick Markey)