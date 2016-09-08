(Adds details)
By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, Sept 8 Algeria's energy minister will
meet his Saudi counterpart and OPEC's secretary-general in Paris
on Friday as part of moves towards clinching a global deal on
stabilising crude output to support oil prices, an Algerian
official and OPEC sources said.
Algeria will host the informal meeting with Saudi Energy
Minister Khalid al-Falih and OPEC's Mohammed Barkindo, said the
Algerian official, who asked not to be identified.
A source at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries confirmed the meeting as part of a push for an output
deal, with producers battered by a glut-induced halving of oil
prices over the past two years.
"There is a strong move towards a deal between OPEC and
non-OPEC to at least freeze production," the source told
Reuters.
"It seems we are going in this direction. But if we are
going to freeze, we have to use secondary sources to gauge
production levels. We can't allow each country to use a
different method," the source said.
"Iran must agree to be in line with other producers and use
secondary sources."
Tehran says it supports any measures to stabilise the
market. However, it has stopped short of indicating whether it
would join a global deal before its production reaches 4 million
barrels per day, the level at which it says it was pumping
before the imposition of Western sanctions in 2012.
The sanctions ended in January this year.
Iran has been the main factor preventing an output deal
between OPEC and non-OPEC Russia as Tehran has said it should be
excluded from any such agreement before its production recovers.
The OPEC source said Iran's production before sanctions had
never exceeded 3.75 million bpd according to secondary sources,
which include consultants and industry media that estimate
output independently.
Iran has said it is producing slightly more than 3.8 million
bpd. It signalled on Tuesday it was prepared to work with Saudi
Arabia and Russia to prop up prices, although Tehran has begun
to bargain with OPEC on possible exemptions from any output cap.
The OPEC source said major oil producers were trying to
convince Tehran to come onboard, adding there was an initial
understanding that only Libya could be offered an exemption.
"Now there is a push to smooth things out and solve any
problem," the OPEC source said, adding there had been no
agreement yet on any level at which to freeze production.
"This will be discussed in Algeria," the source said.
Algeria is hosting meetings of the International Energy
Forum and OPEC on Sept. 26-28. Energy Minister Noureddine
Bouterfa travelled to Moscow on Thursday, following recent trips
to Qatar and Iran.
OPEC and Russia are expected to revive talks for a global
deal on production in Algeria. A similar initiative failed in
April after Saudi Arabia insisted Iran join the pact.
(Additional reporting by Rania El Gamal in Singapore; Writing
by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Dale Hudson and Susan Thomas)