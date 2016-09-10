UPDATE 5-Oil jumps as Saudi, Russia take lead and extend supply cuts to March 2018
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market
ALGIERS, Sept 10 Algeria's energy minister says there is a consensus among OPEC and non-OPEC members about the need to stabilise the oil market, state news agency APS reported.
Noureddine Bouterfa was speaking after meeting his Saudi counterpart Khalid al-Falih and OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo in Paris late on Friday.
Bouterfa has been holding a series of international meetings to push for stabilising the oil price between $50 and $60, and said he was "confident" about the outcome of an OPEC meeting to be held in Algiers on Sept. 26-28. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alexander Smith)
