VIENNA/NEW DELHI May 22 India said on Monday
OPEC production cuts and the prospect of more expensive oil were
pushing the world's third biggest consumer to consider U.S. and
Canadian suppliers, as well as encouraging it to turn to
renewable energy resources.
Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan made the comments in
a statement in Vienna where OPEC meets this week to decide
whether to extend its production cuts to ease the global oil
glut that had grown with the expansion of American output.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had
sought to undermine the North American oil boom for several
years by raising output, which pushed prices too low for costly
shale producers. But low prices also hurt OPEC states,
encouraging them to change tack and limit output.
"We all know that the production cut is an attempt to arrest
the slide in prices, however, it also has an inherent chance of
under investment and consumer's needs not being met in the long
run," Pradhan said in a statement.
He said India was in touch with suppliers it had not
traditionally used and said Indian refiners were "working out
details of the strategy to buy cargos, including from the USA
and Canada, which happens to be becoming very competitive."
India now imports 86 percent of its oil needs from OPEC
states to meet its 4.6 million barrels per day (bpd) refining
capacity. Pradhan said India planned to raise refining capacity
to 6.2 million bpd by 2023.
Pradhan also said OPEC producers should work towards a
"responsible price" for oil and Asia should be treated on a
equal footing with Western consumes.
"OPEC should treat Asian markets as primary markets. Its
strategy of incentivising Western markets (with lower official
selling prices) in the past did not result in retaining those
markets," the minister said.
"India is very price sensitive. We want to be competitive in
our domestic market. We want to source our crude oil from a
competitive market, from every part of the world," he said.
He said India was expanding use of renewable energy, such as
solar and wind, and encouraging electric vehicle use. "We need
to realise that the oil industry is at a delicate cross road and
higher crude prices will give a further push to renewables," he
said.
OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo said after
meeting Pradhan that OPEC estimated Indian oil demand would rise
by more than 150 percent by 2040 to about to 10.1 million bpd,
accounting for 9 percent of global demand from 4 percent now.
India's per capita energy consumption was 0.55 tonnes of oil
equivalent, far below the global average of 1.9 tonnes of oil
equivalent, Pradhan said, adding energy consumption was expected
to almost double by 2035.
(Additional reporting by Promit Mukherjee in MUMBAI; Wrting by
Nidhi Verma; Editing by Edmund Blair)