By Libby George
| ANTWERP
ANTWERP Feb 1 An extension of OPEC oil
production cuts could push oil prices too high to meet Saudi
Arabia and others' objective of balancing the market without
encouraging U.S. shale output, Gunvor's head of oil market
research said on Wednesday.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
had already begun to achieve some of its aims, creating a
virtual price floor of $50 per barrel, David Fyfe told the
Platts Middle Distillates conference in Antwerp.
OPEC, Russia and other producers have agreed to trim 1.8
million barrels per day (bpd) from their production for six
months from Jan. 1.
Fyfe said extending the cuts beyond the six month agreement
could push prices so high that they would draw larger output
increases from other regions.
"If they hold 1 million bpd cuts into 2017, and the Russians
contribute something, there could be a 250 million-barrel draw,"
Fyfe said. That size of a draw "would push prices sharply
higher, and they don't want that."
OPEC has said its production deal is extendable for another
six months but a number of the group's oil ministers have said
this is not likely.
Some analysts have said an extension of the supply cuts
would be necessary to maintain stability in global supply/demand
balances.
But Fyfe said that under OPEC's current plan, the market
could draw roughly 120 million barrels from storage, beginning
in the second quarter, keeping prices in the $55-$60 per barrel
range this year, eventually "drifting" to $70-$75 per barrel in
2018.
Fyfe said this should ensure prices would not go too high or
too low.
He said a 120 million barrel stock draw would still leave
global stocks above their five-year average. The International
Energy Agency said in its latest report that stocks in the
developed world were still some 300 million barrels above that
level.
Fyfe also said the lack of spare oil production capacity
meant that higher stocks could help the market cope with further
supply outages, such as those in Libya and Nigeria.
